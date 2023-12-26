transfer market, registrations, cancellations and renewals for League 1 and Copa Libertadores

#transfer #market #registrations #cancellations #renewals #League #Copa #Libertadores

Universitario is still looking for its new coach for the centenary, and all that is missing is the signature of forward Diego Dorregaray to become a cream reinforcement.

University prepares its team for 2024. | Libero composition

Universitario de Deportes is very focused on defining its new technical director, and then continuing with the transfer process for the 2024 season, which has two new members such as Christopher Olivares and goalkeeper Sebastián Britos. For his part, Piero Quispe arrived in Mexico to join Pumas UNAM.

University Transfers 2024: reinforcements, departures and renewals

University seeks to renew Alex Valera

Líbero was able to learn that Universitario is close to renewing Alex Valera for the next two seasons.

Martín Pérez Guedes will not occupy a foreign position

Martín Pérez Guedes has already obtained his Peruvian nationality, so he will not occupy a foreign position for the 2024 season.

Roberto Siucho will be loaned

Universitario will not have Roberto Siucho for the 2024 season and they hope to be able to transfer him to another club.

Fossati after leaving Universitario: “The fans are going to understand”

Jorge Fossati left Universitario to go to the Peruvian team and mentioned that the fans will understand his decision. “This, with time, they will understand. It is not even for another club. If it were for another club, I would understand them, a lot,” he declared to ‘The Voices of Football’.

University student wants to continue counting on Edison Flores

Líbero was able to learn that the Universitario leadership wants to extend Edison Flores’ contract for the next two seasons.

University on key days to elect the new DT:

With a view to the centenary, University refines details about who will be the replacement for the Uruguayan coach, Jorge Fossati. This week the creams will have the maximum deadline to choose between César Farías, Fabián Bustos and the option of choosing a Colombian strategist arose.

Jairo Concha to University?

LÍBERO was able to learn that the Sports University really likes Jairo Concha’s game, but that no progress was made on a proposal. The truth is that the midfielder is waiting for offers from abroad to have his first experience outside the country.

University Friendlies:

University vs UCV – Night of the Poet – January 10

Universitario vs Atlético Nacional – ‘Duel of Champions – January 14

Noche Crema – rival to be defined – January 22.

Will Sepúlveda reach Universitario?

The Argentine Bruno Sepúlveda will be the new striker for Universitario, if he has the approval of the new coach. So his signing will have to wait for Jorge Fossati’s replacement to be chosen. There is an agreement between the attacker’s representative and the Ate club.

The players who left Universitario:

José Carvallo | signed by César Vallejo

José Lujan | signed by Los Chankas

Piero Quispe | He will go to Pumas UNAM

Alexander Succar | I give in to Mannucci

Roberto Siucho | will be transferred

Emanuel Herrera | His contract was not renewed.

Farewell between Quispe and Flores:

Upon his arrival in Mexico, Piero Quispe confessed that he had a farewell with ‘Orejas’. “I spoke with Edison Flores. He told me to give my all and that with sacrifice I can achieve great things,” he expressed at a press conference.

Piero Quispe arrived in Mexico to sign with Pumas:

Midfielder Piero Quispe left Lima and headed to Mexico to sign with Pumas, the Peruvian referred to his expectations in the MX League, after being a figure in Universitario.

‘Canchita returns to the ‘U’?

As Libero learned, ‘Canchita’ is managing his departure from Al-Adalah on good terms to later negotiate financial figures with Universitario de Deportes and his return is possible.

Transfers and departures from Universitario 2024

Some options are being considered to occupy the place left by Jorge Fossati, however, the panorama shows that who will be chosen is still being evaluated, in the meantime it will not be possible to advance with the other reinforcements. Such is the case of Bruno Sepúlveda, the Argentine and the club has everything to finalize his arrival, but they require the approval of the new coach.

On the other hand, goalkeeper Sebastián Britos is expected to arrive in the Peruvian country on January 2. while only the signature of Diego Dorregaray is missing to have the third official reinforcement in University of Sports.

Registration in University for 2024:

Christopher Olivares

Sebastian Britos

Diego Dorregaray (signature missing).

