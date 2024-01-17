TRANSFER NEWS | An agreement was reached with Rıdvan Yılmaz! Coming to Istanbul, the arch rival…

#TRANSFER #NEWS #agreement #reached #Rıdvan #Yılmaz #Coming #Istanbul #arch #rival..

SURPRISE SUITABLE FOR EMRE MOR!

It turned out that a flash move came from Eyüpspor, which took action to reinforce its squad during the interim transfer period with the aim of promotion to the Super League. It was claimed that the Istanbul team, acting in line with Arda Turan’s report, put Fenerbahçe’s national star on its agenda.

Following Arda Turan’s report in Eyüpspor, it was stated that an official attempt was made for the Fenerbahçe star. According to Ajansspor news; It was noted that Eyüpspor Coach Arda Turan submitted a report to the management for the transfer of Emre Mor from Fenerbahçe. It was emphasized that Arda Turan wanted the transfer very much and Eyüpspor made an official initiative for Emre Mor.

BAŞAKŞEHİR IS ALSO FOLLOWING

It was stated that Rams Başakşehir, as well as Eyüpspor, were also interested in signing Emre Mor. It was reported that Başakşehir started attempts for the 26-year-old winger.