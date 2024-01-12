Transfer news: Galatasaray made an offer for the transfer of Orel Mangala… – Galatasaray

#Transfer #news #Galatasaray #offer #transfer #Orel #Mangala.. #Galatasaray

The staff at Galatasaray, under the management of Okan Buruk, accelerated their work for the interim transfer period. It has been claimed that the yellow-reds are planning to add the experienced player who plays for the Premier League team to their squad.

According to the news on Sky Sports from the island press; Galatasaray pursued Orel Mangala, who plays for Nottingham Forest. It was noted that the yellow-reds made an offer for the 25-year-old midfielder.

Details of Galatasaray’s offer for Orel Mangala were not included in the news. It was reported that Juventus and Napoli were also interested in the 25-year-old football player.

The Belgian midfielder had the chance to play in 18 matches this season. Orel Mangala enjoyed 1 goal in these matches. Orel Mangala’s contract with Nottingham Forest will expire on June 30, 2026. The current market value of the Belgian star is 22 million euros.

Orel Mangala, who grew up in the Anderlecht infrastructure, later played in the Borussia Dortmund infrastructure on loan. The Belgian midfielder, who received a transfer from Stuttgart, played in Hamburg on loan in the 2018-2019 season. Nottingham Forest signed Orel Mangala for 13 million euros at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season.

Orel Mangala had the chance to play in 12 matches in the Belgian National Team.