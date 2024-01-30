Transfer work continues: Galatasaray has its sights set on France!

#Transfer #work #continues #Galatasaray #sights #set #France

Galatasaray A remarkable transfer claim was made for .

According to the news in the French newspaper L’Equipe; French national right back who plays for Galatasaray and Marseille Jonathan ClaussHe made an offer to .

NEEDS TO BE CONVINCED

The news stated that the football player was recommended to Galatasaray through intermediaries, and it was underlined that the player’s goal was different and that he was not keen on leaving before EURO 2024 while he was the ace right back in the French National Team.

Jonathan Clauss



It was emphasized that the only problem with the transfer was that Clauss was not very willing to leave Marseille and the player had to be persuaded.

CONTRACT END IN 2025

It was noted that Clauss is more interested in transferring after EURO 2024 because his contract with Marseille will end in the summer of 2025.

The 31-year-old right-back, who was transferred from Lens to Marseille at the beginning of the 2022/23 season, scored 4 goals and 20 assists in 70 matches with the blue and white jersey.