Transformation of the airport in Pyrzowice. There will be an underground tunnel connecting the railway station at the airport with the new terminal, but not only that. VIDEO

By 2030, the airport in Pyrzowice will change beyond recognition. Already in 2028, a new main passenger terminal will be opened, which will be connected to the Pyrzowice Lotnisko railway station by a new 250 m long underground tunnel. Between the station and the new terminal in the tunnel there will also be a transfer center with stands for buses, coaches and minibuses. Currently, a new off-road parking lot with 750 spaces is being built at the airport, which is scheduled to be put into operation in the middle of this year. What are the details of the planned investments?

By 2028, Katowice Airport plans to open a new main passenger terminal, which will be equipped with sleeves connecting aircraft to the facility. Additionally, an underground tunnel will be built, which will connect the new terminal with the Pyrzowice Lotnisko railway station, which was launched on December 10, 2023. There will also be a transfer center in the tunnel. There are also plans to build a multi-storey car park connected to the terminals.

– According to prepared forecasts, the threshold of 10 million passengers will be exceeded after 2033. The planned increase in traffic must be related to the development of the port infrastructure. Therefore, by 2030 we want to increase the capacity of the infrastructure to handle passenger traffic, while improving its standard – says Artur Tomasik, president of the Management Board of Górnośląskie Towarzystwo Lotnicze SA, the company managing Katowice Airport.

– By 2028, we plan to build a new main passenger terminal, which will be located at the Pyrzowice Lotnisko railway station and, very importantly, the station will be connected to the main terminal by a tunnel about 250 meters long, and a transfer center will be built between these two facilities, so we will integrate three types of transport in one tunnel: rail, road and air – says Piotr Adamczyk, spokesman for Katowice Airport.

The launch on December 10 of the S9 Częstochowa-Tarnowskie Góry train by Koleje Śląskie on the revitalized railway line 182 Zawiercie – Tarnowskie Góry, running through the Pyrzowice Lotnisko station, was one of the breakthrough moments for the airport, because as one of the largest in Poland, it had not had a railway connection before. .

The new off-road parking lot, which is currently being built, is located at the roundabout, which was built as part of the construction of a collision-free intersection of provincial road No. 913 leading to the airport in Pyrzowice with railway line No. 182 running through the Pyrzowice Airport station.

The new parking area will be fully lit, monitored and equipped with a modern parking system. Katowice Airport will also provide a free transfer between the new parking lot and the passenger terminals. Electric buses will be used for this purpose. The parking lot is to be completed in June 2024.

Another off-road parking lot is to be built in the coming years with 900 spaces. In order for all investments to proceed as planned, the road system around the airport will also change.

