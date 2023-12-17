Transmilenio bus overturned and mayor confirms 25 passengers treated

#Transmilenio #bus #overturned #mayor #confirms #passengers #treated

09:11 PM

On Saturday afternoon, a Transmilenio bus overturned on NQS Avenue and 80th Street in Bogotá.

According to Sergeant Javier Claros, Fire Chief of the town of Chapinero, in Bogotá, the incident with the two-articulated vehicle occurred in a south-north direction, at the entrance to a tunnel.

Furthermore, he continued, unconfirmed information provided by the driver indicates that at the time there were about 80 people inside the bus.

For now, he assured that there are no serious effects and that professionals and specialized teams are present at the scene.

“No type of trapped person was found,” confirmed the leader of the firefighters, who added that ambulances and police also arrived at this point.

It should be said that at this time there are no hypotheses about what happened and we are awaiting a statement from the Bogotá Mobility Secretariat.

According to the mayor of the capital, Claudia López, 25 passengers were assessed and all are out of danger, although five were transferred to medical centers.

It took place amid heavy rains that hit the capital this Saturday.

Also Read:  Fight against corruption: more than 26 million seized in Huíla -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Is Russia up to something? – A Yarsz intercontinental ballistic missile was put on standby near Moscow
Is Russia up to something? – A Yarsz intercontinental ballistic missile was put on standby near Moscow
Posted on
10 of the most impressive naturally aspirated engines ever built
10 of the most impressive naturally aspirated engines ever built
Posted on
Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Posted on
Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News