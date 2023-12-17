Transmilenio bus overturned and mayor confirms 25 passengers treated

#Transmilenio #bus #overturned #mayor #confirms #passengers #treated

09:11 PM

On Saturday afternoon, a Transmilenio bus overturned on NQS Avenue and 80th Street in Bogotá.

According to Sergeant Javier Claros, Fire Chief of the town of Chapinero, in Bogotá, the incident with the two-articulated vehicle occurred in a south-north direction, at the entrance to a tunnel.

Furthermore, he continued, unconfirmed information provided by the driver indicates that at the time there were about 80 people inside the bus.

For now, he assured that there are no serious effects and that professionals and specialized teams are present at the scene.

“No type of trapped person was found,” confirmed the leader of the firefighters, who added that ambulances and police also arrived at this point.

It should be said that at this time there are no hypotheses about what happened and we are awaiting a statement from the Bogotá Mobility Secretariat.

According to the mayor of the capital, Claudia López, 25 passengers were assessed and all are out of danger, although five were transferred to medical centers.

It took place amid heavy rains that hit the capital this Saturday.