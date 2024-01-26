Transnational crimes between Angola and South Africa discussed in Pretoria –

The Minister of the Interior, Eugénio César Laborinho, will participate, starting today, in a bilateral meeting with the South African counterpart, to, among other matters, address the sharing of information between the two countries.

The meeting, within the scope of strengthening bilateral cooperation, aims to address issues related to police activity, criminal investigation, information exchange, staff training, combating organized transnational crime.

From the range of crimes to be discussed, emphasis is placed on terrorism, trafficking in human beings and organs, drug trafficking and consumption, trafficking in diamonds and other precious stones, fauna and flora species; theft and theft of vehicles as well as illegal immigration.

According to the statement from the Ministry of the Interior, several members of the Angolan delegation are part of the Angolan delegation, with emphasis on the General Commissioner Arnaldo Manuel Carlos, commander of the National Police, as well as the Chief Commissioner António Paulo Bendje, General Director of the SIC; Commissioner José Dambi, National Director of Exchange and Cooperation, among others.

