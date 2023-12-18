Transparency on the disease was “obvious”, says Nuria Gorrite – rts.ch

Vaud State Councilor Nuria Gorrite, who will return to her duties in January 2024 after a break to treat cancer, indicated on Sunday on the set of Mise au Point that the public announcement of her breast cancer was “obvious”.

After withdrawing in mid-October, Nuria Gorrite indicated on Sunday, during the special program of Mise au Point, that the operation and radiotherapy treatments went well and that she will be able to “start again 100%” its activity at the start of the school year “as planned”.

The socialist state councilor judges that the public announcement of her breast cancer was “obvious”. State councilors occupy “spy” functions. “I had nothing to hide” and it makes sense to be transparent and “accountable to the population and the administration,” she emphasizes.

Support from Elisabeth Baume-Schneider

Despite her withdrawal, the elected socialist was able to “stay in touch” with her files, her teams and her colleagues in the Vaud government, with the help of her deputy, the ecologist Vassilis Venizelos. Recognizing her luck, Nuria Gorrite thinks of all those whose “trajectories are less happy” than hers.

The head of the Department of Culture, Infrastructure and Human Resources of the canton of Vaud also highlighted the support she received on social networks or from her colleagues. She noted in particular that Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider heard from her every week.

