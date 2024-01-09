Transparent TV is the new trend of 2024

#Transparent #trend

It’s not easy for TV manufacturers. Every year they have to announce that the new TVs are better, faster, and sharper than the previous year’s, even though the average user actually can’t tell the difference between the current year’s model and the previous ones for about five or six years. They don’t have a lot of room for maneuver, for now you can play with the size and resolution, as well as whether the technology is now OLED, QLED, nanocell or plasma, but again, this is because most people have no idea of ​​the difference.

For this reason, Samsung’s Frame TV, which can produce a painting-like image, or LG’s roll-up device, the Oled R, which never really came to market, are quite interesting, but in principle it cost HUF 30 million (it should have).

At this year’s CES, both major manufacturers flashed a similar message: the age of transparent TVs has arrived. LG has already given a name to its model, it’s called Signature T, Samsung has only shown a MicroLED screen so far, which is not known when it will be on the market. Of course, the idea is not new, others have already experimented with something similar years ago, but if the big manufacturers also get involved in something like this, the chances of it becoming a trend are much higher.

LG’s TV is not the final model either, it is still a bit of a prototype. They showed me a 77-inch piece that looked pretty good, but I didn’t really understand the point of it beyond being spectacular. Both companies argued that TVs take up a lot of space, and it’s time to reclaim the square footage. Yes, but traditional devices can be mounted on the wall, which is no longer in the way. So now they found a solution to a problem that doesn’t necessarily exist?

The other strange thing is that probably the person who will be able to buy such a TV (because don’t get me wrong, I’m sure that if it ever comes to the market, it will cost an outrageous amount at first) is probably not worried that the forty square meter, one and a half put a cot in your one-bedroom apartment because the child is coming, or an 80-inch TV. This is perfectly illustrated by the fact that in the presented promotional material, the apartment looked either at the Eiffel Tower or at a beautiful lake between the mountains.

But basically, it’s not a traditional TV on legs, but a screen panel that can even be built in – for example, in an aquarium. Well, that sounds much better, I can see the fantasy in it, but then I think of the miserable ornamental fish that wakes up one morning to Bruce Willis driving a police car into a helicopter, which immediately explodes.

Of course, it was also strange why I would want to watch a movie with that stupid Eiffel Tower shining in the background. LG came up with an answer for this: with the push of a button, you can switch from transparent to non-transparent, so that you can really enjoy movies. This was solved with a contrast layer that moves up and down depending on how we use the screen. The only problem is that if you use it as a normal TV, it is not nearly as good a TV as the current OLEDs, since the party trick demanded technical sacrifices.

By the way, the TV part of the device is in the Zero Connect Box, which is a black box that can be kept several meters away from the screen itself. Even if there is room for the many flat TVs that cover the entire apartment.

Just one panel for now

Samsung’s version is a little different, because it does not work with OLED, but with MicroLED technology. The idea, however, is similar: a glass panel that is also a TV. According to the company’s statement, their TV is so much more specular that the screen is not marketed in a fixed version, but the customer can customize it to his own needs and buy as many and as many as he needs. I was able to get a closer look at this one, and it was really pretty cool. It’s like in this promo video:

In retrospect, I apologize for the music during the video, according to Samsung, it somehow matched the visual elements.

To show the difference, Samsung placed a transparent OLED and LED screen next to the MicroLED panel, so you could really see the difference in colors and sharpness. Not to mention that the MicroLED panel had no bezel, which made it look even better.

Photo: Máté Világi / Telex

It is not known when these products would be on the market, nor how much they would cost. They probably won’t be particularly cheap. Although we don’t even know the price of LG’s TV, they have at least revealed that the Signature T is scheduled to hit the shelves this year, probably towards the end of the year.