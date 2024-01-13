Transport Online – LCW Groningen takes over Van de Hoef from Groenekan

#Transport #Online #LCW #Groningen #takes #Van #Hoef #Groenekan

GRININGEN – LCW Groningen has taken over Van de Hoef from Groenekan as of January 1, 2024. The activities of both family businesses are seamlessly linked. In particular, the 24-hour distribution of obsolete cage monkey products in the Benelux is being strengthened and can even be expanded further.

“In addition to the location in Groningen, we now also have a centrally located location in Groenekan near Utrecht. This merger creates a company with 200 skilled employees and we can further develop sustainable transport,” says Jacob Vonck of LCW Groningen.

According to the company, this merger offers a number of advantages:

Scaling: By jointly investing in automation, a sustainable fleet and a social personnel policy, LCW is even better able to prepare its services for the future;

Together we are strong: LCW, which was founded 21 years ago from a successful merger, knows better than anyone that this strengthens continuity for employees, customers and suppliers;

A location in Central Netherlands: With an additional location in the center of the Netherlands, LCW can better prepare for the electrification that is coming their way and with an additional connection and transshipment location, driving hours can be further limited

“Since its founding in 1929, Van de Hoef has grown into the modern logistics service provider that it is today, with skilled employees and loyal clients,” says Frans Bal Tussen, director of Van de Hoef. “I am convinced that in LCW we are the best partner. have found for the future. We are both family businesses and fit well together in terms of corporate culture. The combination with LCW will enable us to serve our clients even better with transport solutions due to the increase in scale. I will happily remain involved in the coming years to ensure that the transition runs smoothly. I am proud of Van de Hoef’s history and look forward to a successful future under the LCW flag.”

LCW Groningen was created in 2003 from a merger between three Hoogkerk transport companies: Gebr. Gorter, Gebr. Vonck and Liewes. This modern logistics service provider is on the road every day with 120 trucks to provide transport and distribution (with cage monkey) in the construction, food and agricultural sectors with locations throughout the Netherlands. The head office with a logistics center of 23,000 m2 is located at Londonweg 10 in Groningen.

“Sustainability is central to us. The first electric truck will be delivered soon. An energy hub is being built in Groningen with a charging plaza for charging several electric trucks with green energy. Our team of 160 professionals guarantees a good finish of every logistical challenge,” says Jacob Vonck.

“We are pleased that Van de Hoef is now part of LCW,” said Jakob Vonck and Renze Vonck, who manage LCW together with Gerrie Gorter and their brothers Jan Vonck and Pieter Vonck.

“The company and the professionals suit us very well. We warmly welcome our new colleagues. With this acquisition we are taking the next step towards a sustainable logistics family business where the employees are central. Just like 21 years ago with the merger, continuity is now also the most important goal.”