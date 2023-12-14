Transportation launches electronic reservation for Iraqi Airways tickets for all flights

December 14, 2023

Baghdad/Al-Masala Al-Hadath: The Ministry of Transport announced the launch of electronic reservation for all internal and external flights.

The Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi, said in a statement received by Al-Masala, that the ministry launched the electronic reservation service for Iraqi Airlines tickets today, Thursday, with the aim of facilitating the provision of services to travelers, and to avoid routine and reservation problems in foreign offices, after stopping it for more than three years.

He added that this service is an important step to keep pace with the global development in the field of civil aviation.

While the Director of the General Company for Iraqi Airlines, Engineer Manaf Abdel Moneim Urgent, confirmed that this service will allow customers to easily book by directly accessing the website, choosing the destination, and setting the appointment in a smooth manner, indicating that the electronic payment mechanism will be via Visa and MasterCard cards.

The Minister of Transport directed the Iraqi Airlines General Company to expedite the completion of automation files, electronic reservation and aircraft repair, and to deal with them as a top priority.

