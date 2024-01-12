Transporters and farmers announce that they will continue the protests, after the negotiations with the Government. “We stay in the street”

#Transporters #farmers #announce #continue #protests #negotiations #Government #stay #street

This despite the fact that the head of the executive has proposed that next week every dissatisfaction will be analyzed by the mysteries of Agriculture, Transport, Finance and the Interior. All this time, several dozen protesters with tractors and trucks waited for news from the Victoria Palace either on the Ring Road or on DN2, in Afumați.

Conduct of events:

UPDATE: The protesters have 40 demands and they want “added value and to stop working for free in Romania,” said Dănut Andruş, one of the members of the delegation, upon leaving the Government meeting.

“We are going with this message in front of those who mandated us. We don’t drive the street, it drives itself. We also have WhatsApp groups where I put the message that I read to you. (…) Now we consult only those who are in the street. We are also checking the WhatsApp groups and we will make a decision and, following that decision, we will communicate to you. We will continue to remain in the street”, the representatives of the protesters said.

UPDATE: The government announces, after the meeting with the representatives of the protestors, that a tight calendar of punctual meetings with the ministries and institutions with attributions in solving some of the issues discussed during the meeting has been established.

“From the side of the Government, we have all the openness to find the right, correct and applicable solutions. For this, after we have centralized the grievances, we must find the solutions, in working groups that include all those who know in detail each reported dissatisfaction”, said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

“On Monday, January 15, the first working group on the issue of agriculture will meet, in which the representatives of the ministries with attributions in the field will also participate. On Tuesday, January 16, there will be a meeting on the issue of transport, also with the participation of representatives of the ministries with attributions in the field, and on Wednesday, January 17, the working group on the issue of motor liability insurance will take place. The dialogue will continue on the side of solutions that could involve legislative changes, so that draft normative acts are prepared, agreed and approved in the shortest possible time”, announces the Executive.

UPDATE: Government consultations have ended. The six representatives of the protesters who went to the meeting with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu sent a letter to the transporters and farmers in which they say that they will continue to express their dissatisfaction, but “the decision to continue the protest belongs to everyone”.

“Following the meeting with the Prime Minister of Romania and the presentation of the problems we have, we only received verbal promises that we will establish working groups with the ministries and institutions involved in our problems, starting from Monday (15.01.2024). The decision to continue the protest belongs to everyone. We are staying”, is the message sent by them.

UPDATE: Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu will have, on Friday from 15:00, at the Victoria Palace, consultations with representatives of transporters and farmers. The Prefect of the Capital went to talk to the protesters and sent them the Prime Minister’s invitation to the Government to discuss their grievances and demands.

“Together with the state councilor, we have a mandate from the Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, we ask you to choose a delegation of six people, three farmers, three transporters, to go to a meeting with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, at the Victoria Palace, to present your grievances and to identify solutions as quickly as possible. From the highest level of the Romanian Government there is availability for dialogue. We want to take all these claims, analyze them and find the best solutions together. Once again, I reiterate the invitation to dialogue. Greater openness than the Prime Minister of Romania who invites you to dialogue, I think I have demonstrated good faith”, stated Rareş Hopincă, according to News.ro.

—

Dozens of vehicles belonging to some transport companies participate, on Friday, for the third consecutive day, in a spontaneous protest.

Trucks from several areas of the country are at the entrance to the Capital.

Sources from employers’ organizations of transporters told News.ro that next week they want to request the authorization of a protest in Piaţa Victoriei.

“Next week we will try to submit an authorization, let’s see what the City Hall will say, whether they would let us in Piaţa Victoriei or not. We would like to organize a protest over a period of several days, we want to be heard”, a representative of the carriers told News.ro.

For its part, the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation, through its component organizations (National Federation PRO AGRO, League of Associations of Agricultural Producers from Romania – LAPAR, National Branch Union of Cooperatives in the Plant Sector – UNCSV and Association Forza Fermierilor – AFF), expresses its solidarity with the farmer members protesting in several counties and at the entrance to Bucharest.

“The Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation will submit to the Ministry of Agriculture a complete list of problems in the agricultural sector that need an urgent solution, with deadlines that must be assumed at the governmental level. Also, the problems of the farmers will be sent to the President of Romania, the Prime Minister of Romania and all the ministers in the Government. For each of the problems, in the last months, the AAC sent the political decision-makers official addresses and interpellations that remained unanswered”, it is stated in a press release sent, on Friday, by the Farmers’ Force.

In addition, the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation, a member structure of COPA-COGECA, will inform the European organization and request that the situation of Romanian farmers be discussed on the agenda of next week’s meetings.

According to the cited source, on Monday, the AAC Member organizations will participate in the meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture, from which we expect concrete solutions and deadlines for the timely resolution of the problems on the list of demands.

“In the absence of clear commitments and concrete actions as a result of the meeting, AAC will next week request the authorization of a protest with agricultural equipment in Bucharest, in Piaţa Victoriei, but also at the level of each county. We trust that our action will not be hindered by bureaucratic issues and that the authorization of the protest will be done urgently. A very large number of the members of our organizations have already entered the third day of protest. We stand by them and assure them of all the support and involvement of the organizations they belong to. We want all the protest actions to proceed without incident, but also for the law enforcement to show understanding and not prevent the peaceful unfolding of the events”, adds the Farmers’ Force.

The quoted source makes a public appeal that the farmers’ movement should not be used for electoral purposes, and that the protest should not be politicized in any way.

Source: News.ro

