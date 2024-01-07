Trauma in Nuevo León, apart from Córdova, this player would also leave Tigres

#Trauma #Nuevo #León #Córdova #player #leave #Tigres

Córdova in Nuevo León January 6, 2024 · 8:00 p.m.

Los Tigers They are a great squad, there is no doubt about that, what they have done in recent times is tremendous, not only with renowned signings but with notable titles in every sense, they have established themselves as a reference.

If you review history, there are very few clubs that were able to achieve a dynasty, some great ones have won at different times, but when we talk about a streak it means obtaining championships in a short period of time, in the case of the royals in 15 years have tripled what was done by America, Chivas, Rayados in that same period, something that is almost unprecedented, and it seems that they do not want to stop.

Likewise, everyone knows the players who have been protagonists, Gignac, Nahuel, Aquino, Carioca and Guido They have been there almost all that time, some more and some less, but the truth is that they have been the backbone of the team, also apart from that several new pieces have joined to sustain that path for much longer, something that really looks complicated.

For this one 2024 it’s already arrived Juan BrunettaArgentine midfielder who is just 26 years old and comes from Santos Laguna where it was actually well above average in Liga MXability to score and assists, a lot of craftsmanship and physicality, but along those same lines, not all of them are arrivals, some important players are also going to leave. New Lionleaving an important void.

Outings in Tigres



Los Tigers They are aware that not everything can be arrivals, some players are going to leave, according to what was learned The Soccer Player, Sebastian Cordova would go to Brazil o Spainbut the idea is also growing that Guido Pizarro It could also have its days numbered, in a double movement that leaves the environment a little less populated, there is no space for everyone.