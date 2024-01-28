Travel for free and still get paid for it? Apply for your dream job – Executive Digest

#Travel #free #paid #Apply #dream #job #Executive #Digest

For many, the chosen career or job has more bad days than good ones and this may indicate that a change is necessary. If you are one of those people who think you should be paid to travel the world, know that there is a company that is offering (almost) that dream of changing jobs.

The travel agency B travel, through the InfoJobs platform, is looking for “travel testers”, who will go to Thailand for 10 days, with expenses paid, and also receiving a remuneration of one thousand euros.

The company will pay for round-trip travel, place of stay, transport, travel insurance and the recipients will also receive a travel kit with everything they will need on the adventure.

The objective is to find someone capable of creating content on social media and, through this medium, sharing the experiences and strong emotions of the activities carried out on the trip

“For this new ‘Cool Jobs’ experience, we wanted to take your dream job to the next level. Traveling is a fantastic activity that many people do for leisure and fun, so, without a doubt, this job offer will give those selected the opportunity to live an experience that goes beyond borders”, explains Nilton Navarro, brand manager at infoJobs.

Requirements? You must have completed secondary education. Other than that, we are looking for candidates who know how to appreciate the sunrise, drink a cocktail expertly in the best resorts or have a ‘good fork’ when it comes to trying exotic dishes.

To apply, simply create a profile on the platform and follow the steps to register for the job offer. Please note that, so far, there are more than 16 thousand registered.