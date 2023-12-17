‘Travis Kelce has asked father Taylor Swift for his daughter’s hand in marriage’ | Gossip

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for less than a year, but it looks like they’re ready to take their relationship to the next level. A source has revealed to Page Six that Kelce Swift’s father has asked permission to marry his daughter. “Travis has even talked about a ring with friends.”

Even though Kelce couldn’t attend Swift’s birthday due to a workout, they’re still on a high. The 34-year-old NFL player is said to have even asked Scott Swift, the father of his world-famous girlfriend, the question of questions. “He asked Scott for his blessing and he gave it wholeheartedly,” the insider said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since the summer and, according to several insiders, are hotel broke. They got the rare opportunity to explore their love for each other outside of the spotlight. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to know each other,” Swift said of being named Person of the Year.

Wedding gossip was already circulating in early December, but it was subsequently debunked by Taylor Swift’s publicist Tree Paine. Still, the two seem certain about their future together. “Taylor is so deeply in love,” said another source. “She just hasn’t been with a man who is so proud to be with her in so long.”

Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is "an insult to democracy" | Spain
"It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden"
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
