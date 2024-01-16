Treason? Tigres leaves Televisa, the reasons for its new agreement in another signal

#Treason #Tigres #leaves #Televisa #reasons #agreement #signal

Azcárraga with Televisa January 16, 2024 · 2:30 p.m.

Tigers It is one of the clubs that generates the most in Mexican soccer, there are many factors for this, the main thing is the quality of its squad, a team of that level always sells and interests, it has stars of the Liga MX.

Felines are very powerful economically, which is why they can buy great talents, that in itself is a tremendous attraction, giving themselves certain luxuries in terms of the cost of these and being able to assume them without problem, if Juan Brunetta which cost more than $15 million dollarsor the salary of Gignac that exceeds the $90 million pesosnot many teams can do this.

Another factor is that they win in a row, the titles obtained in the last 15 years They place them like an immense shield, they are one away from tying the 9 of Blue Cross in the league, this already gives an idea of ​​how big they are, added to the fact that they threaten to increase their titles, they have everything to continue winning and they go for it, as far as talent is concerned there are not many better than them.

Television stations also always seek to have the broadcasts of the top teams, because it is obvious, they give much more ratings, a game of America compared to Blue Crossthat a Puebla vs San LuisWith all the respect they deserve, the number of fans between one game and the next is abysmal, hence everything depends on who plays, which in turn brings many more profits.

Tigres leaves Televisa



According to information handled by the Record Diary through The Sniper, Tigers would be about to sign with another television station for its games in the Universitythe feline painting would no longer be with STUDY of Televisawhich would be a tremendous blow for said plant that, although it recovered StripedI would lose the best team in New Lion In recent years, the reasons would be monetary, the royals believe that they can get more money in another sign.