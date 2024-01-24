Treasures on the sequence (2) (Biotech industry history series, episode 24) | Matichon Sudsap

#Treasures #sequence #Biotech #industry #history #series #episode #Matichon #Sudsap

Treasure on the base sequence (2)

(Biotech Industry History Series Episode 24)

Across America, Walter Gilbert’s team from Harvard University (the same team that competed with Genentech for insulin and interferon that we read about several episodes ago) invented another way to read DNA sequences.

Gilbert’s method does not use enzymes to synthesize DNA but rather uses a chemical process to cut DNA strands in a base-specific manner. DNA with different base sequences is cut at different locations. and obtained DNA fragments of different sizes Data on DNA lengths of various sizes The results obtained from this cutting can also be used to determine the base sequence of the original DNA.

This method is known as “Maxam-Gilbert Sequencing” (Alan Maxam was Gilbert’s student who conceived this work) was also published in 1977.

and claims that it can read the sequence of more than 100 bases at a time and is even simpler than Sanger’s method.

But in 1977, Sanger published another study that continued with the “Plus and Minus Technique.” This new method still used enzymatic DNA synthesis. But it uses a special nucleotide (ddNTP) that can stop DNA synthesis more accurately than before. Using this principle, Sanger can read sequences of up to 80-200 bases at a time, or sometimes up to 300 bases.

Sanger called this method “Chain Termination Sequencing,” but many know it simply as “Sanger Sequencing.” It became the primary method used by molecular biologists to read DNA sequences for decades to come. and is still the reference standard for reading DNA sequences today.

1980, just three years after “Maxam-Gilbert Sequencing” and “Sanger Sequencing” were published. Gilbert and Sanger received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work in developing this sequencing technique.

Sanger becomes only one of five researchers in history to win the Nobel Prize twice. and is the only person who received the Chemistry major both times.

However, whether Gilbert’s technique or Sanger’s technique was at that time still a specialized technique requiring expertise. Work in small-scale research groups Before each step of DNA cutting or synthesis To find the size of the DNA fragments in the gel Until the size of this information is pieced together into a complete DNA sequence.

The genome era would not have begun if these techniques had not been made simple, automatic, ready-made, one-button-press, etc.

Next comes the godfather of instrumentation and automation, Leroy Hood from Caltech University and Applied Biosystems (ABI).

“If you want to do research in biology, choose a research topic that is at the edge of knowledge. And if you want to go to the edge of knowledge, then invent new tools. that unlocks the secrets of information in living things.” Hood remembered his teacher’s teachings by heart.

Hood’s team invented a protein sequencer in the 1980s.

and two years later it was the first product of ABI, the scientific equipment company he co-founded.

Around the same time, he collaborated with DNA synthesiser Marvin Caruthers to invent a DNA synthesizer which was sold through ABI as well.

Hood’s main idea was to find important lab techniques. that people were using at that time Then create an automatic system to cover it, making it easy, fast, accurate, ready-made, and accessible to everyone.

The amino sequence reading technique was invented by Pehr Edman, the DNA synthesis technique was invented by Marvin Caruthers, but Hood and ABI’s team made a commercial machine.

The same is true of reading DNA sequences.

Hood’s team at Caltech began experimenting with automatic DNA sequencers in the late 1970s, trying both versions using the technique. Maxam-Gilbert and Sanger’s

The DNA sequencer, he says, was the most difficult of all the tools he invented while at Caltech.

The team ended up using Sanger’s technique, which was easier to automate. Key ideas included:

(1) Transition from measuring the size of DNA on a large gel using an electric field It is a gel packed in a thin tube (capillary electrophoresis). In addition to saving gel, DNA, and space, It also makes it possible to increase the resolution and measure the size of DNA in many places. Simultaneous samples

(2) Using fluorescently labeled nucleotides to stop DNA synthesis and detecting them on four-color fluorescent gels for four different bases. This method allows the sequencing of all four types of DNA to be read in a single tube. Instead of four separate tubes like the original version,

(3) The laser system reads the DNA position and the computer can process it into a base sequence. Instead of having to have researchers look at the gel to measure the position themselves, it’s complicated.

Hood says the idea was actually so simple, the team came up with it in half a day. The difficult part is the design details of the machine. and various chemical reactions Let it work together smoothly.

The team wrestled with these details for years. Research on a prototype of the world’s first DNA sequencer was published in Nature in 1986, and ABI released a commercial version (Model 370A DNA sequencing system) the following year.

In the early 1980s, before DNA sequencers hit the market, several research teams began working on reading DNA from genomes. But let’s do it slowly. according to limited power

The genomes of the Lambda and T7 bacterial viruses, 40,000-50,000 bases in size (almost ten times larger than PhiX174), were successfully sequenced in 1982-1983.

There is also the chickenpox virus genome, which is over 100,000 bases in size, and the Escherichia coli bacteria genome, which is several million bases in size. or even the worm genome Caenorhabditis elegans has a size of tens of millions of bases, some of which are starting to be sequenced.

The emerging trend in genome studies, combined with news of Hood’s team’s success in creating a DNA sequencer, has many researchers dreaming that we might soon be able to read the entire sequence of the human genome. can The genome is estimated to be approximately the size of three billion bases Tens of thousands of times larger than any genome that has ever been successfully read.

One such dreamer, Robert L. Sinsheimer, is another former Caltech professor who moved on to become president of the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) a few years ago.

UCSC was the newest university in the University of California chain at the time. Sinsheimer, a molecular biologist who closely followed genomic trends, dreamed that the UCSC campus would cement its reputation as a leading research university. The university should have one world-shaking mega project. A project on the same level as the Manhattan nuclear bomb project at its sister campus, the University of California, Berkeley, is one of the big names.

On May 24, 1985, Sinsheimer hosted a workshop inviting 12 of the era’s top genomics experts from around the world, including Hood and Gilbert, to brainstorm with researchers at UCSC to create the first megaproject in the history of biology.

“The Human Genome Project”

Continue following the next episode.

