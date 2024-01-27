Treating prostate enlargement with cumin and what is the recommended daily dose

#Treating #prostate #enlargement #cumin #recommended #daily #dose

One in six men gets prostate cancer, and the risk of infection increases with age. However, this risk can be reduced by following a healthy lifestyle and following a balanced diet, as prostate enlargement is a condition that occurs as a result of the accumulation of androgens, which prevent the death of prostate cells and promote their reproduction, which It leads to an increase in the size of the prostate gland and the appearance of its symptoms. If you are looking for what these symptoms are and want to know the benefits of cumin for the prostate, follow us.

Symptoms of prostate problems

Symptoms of prostate infection include:

Weak or slow urine flow.

Constant feeling of bladder full.

Feeling pain or difficulty when starting to urinate.

An urgent need to urinate, especially at night.

Return to urinating again one minute after you finish urinating for the first time.

Dribbling of urine at the end of urination.

Urinary retention.

Inability to control urine, urine may leak accidentally.

Pain after ejaculation or during urination.

Change in color and smell of urine.

Treating prostate enlargement with cumin

Among the most prominent benefits of cumin are the following:

Contains antioxidants

Cumin contains natural antioxidants, such as luteolin and apigenin, which work to neutralize damage that destroys healthy prostate cells. In addition, these antioxidants help promote skin health and delay the appearance of signs of aging.

Fights cancer

Cumin can help fight cancer cells and prevent their proliferation, and it may also contribute to protection against colon cancer.

Treats diarrhea

Cumin may help treat diarrhea and its accompanying symptoms.

Fights bacteria and parasites

The oil extracted from cumin seeds can be considered an antiseptic agent, because it may help kill bacterial strains that are resistant to other types of disinfectants and may even contribute to killing bacteria that attack the immune system, which in turn protects against several diseases.

Recommended daily dose of cumin

After we learned about the benefits of cumin for men to prevent prostate diseases, we must know the daily dose that should be taken, which should not exceed a teaspoon twice a day if using pills, or 1-2 drops of oil if using cumin oil.

How to take cumin for the prostate

Ways to take cumin in chronic prostatitis are as follows: