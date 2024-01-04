Treatment of Covid: hydroxychloroquine responsible for nearly 17,000 deaths in 5 months according to a study

#Treatment #Covid #hydroxychloroquine #responsible #deaths #months #study

“Happy New Year, good guys. This new year will perhaps bring us back to our senses“, posted on X Didier Raoult on December 31. Two days later, a new scientific study once again proved… the Marseille microbiologist wrong, and quite spectacularly.

This scientific study carried out by researchers from the Lyon University Hospital and published Tuesday in the journal Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy estimates that excess mortality in patients with Covid-19 and treated with hydroxychloroquine – Professor Raoult’s famous remedy – represented nearly 17,000 deaths in six countries including France (200 deaths), during the first wave of the Covid-19 epidemic between March and July 2020.

In recent years, several studies have suggested an excess mortality of 11% among Covid patients treated with hydroxychloroquine. At the IHU in Marseille, this drug initially used against malaria continued to be administered against Covid throughout 2021 and 2022 even though its use outside of clinical trials had been banned in May 2020.

Researchers only studied the first wave of the epidemic in spring 2020

In this new study, scientists analyzed excess mortality in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine in six countries (France, United States, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Turkey) for which data on the administration of these treatments were available. , namely the number of patients hospitalized with Covid, their mortality rate and the prescription rate for hydroxychloroquine, in order to calculate the number of patients who died from Covid and were treated with this drug. They then applied the excess mortality rate among the patients concerned to arrive at this estimate of nearly 17,000 deaths.

“This result highlights the dangers of repurposing drugs with low-level evidence“, denounce the authors of the study, for whom these results remain “underestimated“We do not know the excess mortality that hydroxychloroquine may have caused in countries like India and Brazil, where this treatment has been massively used, and for which figures are not available. Moreover, in countries studied, the researchers only studied the first wave of the epidemic in spring 2020.

In February 2020, while the coronavirus pandemic caused global panic, Professor Didier Raoult, in a video that went viral, proclaimed the “endgame” for Covid, thanks to a treatment based on chloroquine, then hydroxychloroquine presented as a miracle.

In France, at the time, many politicians from all sides gave him their support. Donald Trump in the United States and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil will never stop praising the French professor’s remedy. Who has never stopped, since then, defending his protocol, despite the studies which have multiplied demonstrating its ineffectiveness and now its dangerousness.

Rejecting the methods of randomized experimentation which are the consensus in the scientific world and freeing itself from ethical rules, particularly in terms of personal protection, the IHU has also ignored the prohibitions of the medicines agency (ANSM). After several damning reports from Igas and ANSM, several criminal offenses have been brought before the courts.

Having become a figure of scientific populism, Didier Raoult, retired for two years, retains support in public opinion, in particular in the anti-vax movement. Within the Marseille IHU itself, despite a desire for change displayed by the supervisory authorities, its most loyal lieutenants continue to extol the merits of the Raoult protocols. For having published, last October, a study relating to 30,000 Covid patients treated at the IHU with hydroxychloroquine despite its ban, three of these practitioners (Professors Parola, Million and Brouqui) were translated ago a few days before the jurisdiction of university hospitals (JDHU) by the Ministers of Health and Research.