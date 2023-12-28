Tremor in Mexico today, December 28 – live report of latest earthquakes via SSN | National Seismological Service | MIX

#Tremor #Mexico #today #December #live #report #latest #earthquakes #SSN #National #Seismological #Service #MIX

The National Seismological Service (SSN) informs us that Mexico presents about 90 earthquakes per year with magnitudes that exceed 4 degrees on the Richter scale. Because of this, very important plans have been made to collect and distribute accurate data in record time to the Mexican Government and, likewise, to citizens throughout the country on the website of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). With the supervision and approval of the researchers, it is expected to educate and train the population in the event of any seismic or volcanic emergency within an area of ​​constant telluric activity due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and the North American Plate.

Tremor in Mexico today, Thursday, December 28

What time was it recorded and where was the epicenter? Check out in this article the latest news about the earthquakes in Mexico today, Thursday, November 28, according to the official report of the National Seismological Service (SSN).

Remember to consult the instructions offered by the Mexican government to be prepared before, during and after the earthquake. Always remain calm and transmit that peace of mind to your loved ones. Prepare an emergency backpack with food, clothing, and a first aid kit. Call the authorities closest to your region to respond to emergency cases.

It is recommended to remain calm during and after the tremor – or earthquake – and follow the advice learned during the SSN drills. Always have an emergency backpack ready in case of any natural disaster with everything you need to survive for several days. Download the Sky Alert, SASSLA and MyShake apps, which are very useful for preventing an earthquake (all three are available on iOS and Android).

How to communicate with the National Seismological Service (SSN)?

It is important to know the evacuation routes and meeting points in case of emergency. If you want more information about seismology, you should call 55 5622 222 (ext. 38706) from anywhere in Mexico or 52 55 5622 2222 (ext. 38706) if you are abroad. Opening hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If you want to share a seismicity report you will have to dial the numbers 55 5622 2222 (ext. 38706) anywhere in the country or 52 55 5622 2222 (ext. 38706) if you are abroad.

You can also write to the email [email protected] that correspond to the National Seismological Service (SSN). Another option is the suggestions email: [email protected].

Which states in Mexico have a seismic alert?

SASMEX provides updated data on earthquakes in the following states: Mexico City (CDMX), Puebla, Acapulco, Chilpancingo, Morelia, Oaxaca, Toluca and Morelos (which broadcasts the warning to Mexico City). In total, more than 25 million people in seismic risk areas benefit.

What to do in case of a strong earthquake in Mexico?

The National Seismological Service (SSN) shares the following recommendations on what to do when an earthquake occurs.

Stay calm and find a place of seismic protection.

Lean against a wall or under a strong desk or table

Turn off the electricity and close the water and gas valves.

If you are on the street, stay away from buildings, poles and electrical cables.

If you are at a mass event, the person must stay in place and protect their head and neck with their arms. In addition, you will also have to follow the instructions of those in charge of security at the venue.

Make a family emergency plan and practice it regularly

If you are driving in a tunnel, bridge or highway, you should slow down and stop after leaving the area.

Keep an emergency kit in your home, car and workplace

Tremor in Mexico: What should a disaster emergency backpack have?