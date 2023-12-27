Tremor in Mexico today, Wednesday the 27th: Reports via SSN, epicenter and magnitude | ANSWERS

#Tremor #Mexico #today #Wednesday #27th #Reports #SSN #epicenter #magnitude #ANSWERS

Check the SSN reports about the last earthquake TODAY in Mexico. The Mexican territory is a country of great seismic activity and earthquakes of different magnitudes are reported daily. If you want to know details like, where was the epicenter of the last earthquake? or what was the epicenter?; All reports on tremors, earthquakes and earthquakes can be found on the official site or social networks of the SSN (National Seismological Service).

SSN reports, LIVE:

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Natural phenomena are unforeseen and often sudden events. For this reason, in this video we will explain the importance of having an emergency backpack to face emergencies caused by an earthquake.