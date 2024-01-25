Trend in China, Rent Hanfu During Winter Holidays

#Trend #China #Rent #Hanfu #Winter #Holidays

Winter is at its peak in mainland China. There is one tourist attraction that is increasing, namely the rental of hanfu or traditional clothes.

Reporting from English News on Thursday (25/1/2024), hanfu fever can now be seen in every corner of the city of the Bamboo Curtain Country. In the midst of temperatures of zero degrees, tourists wear hanfu while passing ancient-style buildings.

One of them is Xi’an City in Shaannxi Province. In the past, the city was the capital of the Tang Dynasty (618-907). With an ancient building in the background, the experience of wearing a hanfu makes tourists feel like they are living in the era of the dynasty.

Xie Rong is a tourist from Sichuan Province. He was willing to come there and spend 400 yuan or around Rp. 888 thousand for the experience. The price paid includes hanfu rental and make-up. If she adds another 200 yuan, she will be photographed by a photographer.

“Wearing Chinese clothes for a trip back in time is something I’m really looking forward to on this trip to Xi’an,” he said.

He admitted that he would rather spend money on that experience than just a quick vacation to beautiful places.

This trend has been responded positively by Chinese tourism stakeholders. It is believed that this trend will increase drastically as the Chinese New Year approaches.

“With the cultural tourism industry well started, we realized that the essence of today’s tourism projects is no longer to showcase tourism resources, but to create a unique and amazing experience for visitors,” said Zou Linfeng, person in charge of the ancient building blocks project.

According to the China Tourism Academy, China’s domestic tourism market experienced a rapid recovery in 2023 and is expected to enter a new prosperous stage in 2024.

This winter, Harbin Ice City has also emerged as one of the main tourist destinations. Tourists flock to the morning markets, city baths and seek diverse cultural experiences.

Currently, the popularity of hanfu is increasing due to the adaptation of Chinese Drama and Man Hua on various entertainment platforms. Like Hanbok in South Korea, hanfu is also one of the most popular attractions for tourists on holiday in China.

