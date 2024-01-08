Trend-setting week with three matches: The “Eagles” want to score big! – EC iDM heat pumps VSV

#Trendsetting #week #matches #Eagles #score #big #iDM #heat #pumps #VSV

After the all-important 7-1 win in Graz, the “Eagles” moved one step closer to direct play-off qualification. This week could also be groundbreaking, as there are three matches on the program: Tomorrow, Tuesday, the Blue-Whites will host the Vienna Capitals (Stadthalle Villach, start: 7:15 p.m., live stream on live.ice.hockey as well on Radio Kärnten with live broadcasts). Next Friday and Saturday there will be a league double against Laibach away and the Vorarlberg Pioneers at home. EC iDM heat pumps VSV head coach Marcel Rodman: “This will be an important week for us. We work hard every day, especially on our consistency, so that we can deliver our performance over the entire 60 minutes. I was quite happy against Graz, now we have to keep going and bring even more joy and passion into our game!”

With their recent win against Graz, the Blue-Whites have regained their confidence. That’s why we absolutely have to score points against the Vienna Capitals, who are currently in 11th place in the table. But be careful: the Viennese have recently celebrated three wins from the last five games and have also strengthened themselves with the North American scorer Reid Stefanson and Zane Franklin.

The “Eagles”, who have also left the ice as winners three times in the last five matches, have recently struggled particularly with their lack of consistency. Strong phases were always countered by inexplicably bad minutes. And what’s particularly bitter is that we lost the match several times, especially during these weak phases. Most recently in Graz, however, there was a clear upward trend in this regard – Rodman: “We had a weak start again, but then we took control of the match and absolutely deserved to win in the end. We moved a lot more, especially without a disc, and also carried out our game plan with concentration. I was happy with the performance. This is exactly where we have to start now and continue to improve. A very tough week awaits us with three matches. Against the Capitals tomorrow, Tuesday, only three points count, we know that and we will give everything for that!”

Someone who has been extremely strong for weeks and continues to inspire the team is Andrew Desjardins. The experienced crack, who has already scored 27 points this year and has almost reached his mark from last year of 28 points after the basic round, knows what is important in these crucial weeks: “It was a solid match in Graz, we have Created a lot of chances, scored seven goals, but nothing more. We now have to continue to improve and work on the little things. We’re a really good team, we’ll show it now!”

The record against the Capitals is balanced; in the current season, the home team has won in each case (6:3 win for VSV in Villach and a 4:3 win for the Viennese after extra time in the federal capital). The all-time balance sheet is also absolutely balanced: 26 Villach victories contrasted with 26 Vienna victories.

EC iDM heat pumps VSV head coach Marcel Rodman will have to do without Benjamin Lanzinger and Layne Viveiros, who are ill, tomorrow. In addition, the use of John Hughes (ill) is questionable. Alexander Rauchwald is fit for action again. In addition, Johannes Tschurnig and Niklas Wetzl are returning from Kitzbühel Cooperation Club.

win2day ICE Hockey League:

EC iDM heat pumps VSV – EC Vienna Capitals

Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Villach town hall, start: 7:15 p.m

Live stream on live.ice.hockey and on Radio Kärnten with live broadcasts

