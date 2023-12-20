Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News

Fenerbahçe will face Mondihome Kayserispor away in the 17th week of Trendyol Super League.

WHICH CHANNEL IS THE KAYSERİSPOR – FENERBAHÇE MATCH ON?

Today It will be played at RHG Enertürk Enerji Stadium and time 17.00The match, which will start at , will be managed by referee Zorbay Küçük. Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match beIN SPORTS 1It will be broadcast live from.

The yellow-dark blue team, which is the leader of its group in Europe and has won the last 3 matches in the league, aims to go to the derby against Galatasaray in the 18th week without losing any points.

Coach İsmail Kartal’s team is the leader in the league with 40 points and goal difference, ahead of Galatasaray.

5 missing

Fenerbahçe will not be able to use 5 of its players in Kayseri away game.

In the yellow-dark blue team, Samet Akaydın, who is suspended for a yellow card, as well as Edin Dzeko, Rodrigo Becao and Miha Zajc, who are injured, will not be able to play in the difficult away game. Apart from these players, Ryan Kent was not included in the squad by the decision of the technical committee.

İrfan and Crespo are on the border

In Fenerbahçe, 2 players are on the yellow card penalty limit before the Galatasaray derby.

İrfan Can Kahveci and Miguel Crespo, who have three yellow cards each in the yellow-dark blue team, will not be able to play in the derby if they experience the same situation in the Kayserispor match.

POSSIBLE 11

İsmail Kartal’s team; Livakovic, Osayi, Serdar, Djiku, Ferdi, İsmail, Fred, İrfan Can, Szymanski, Tadic, Batshuayi He is expected to field with his eleven.

