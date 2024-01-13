Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is the Beşiktaş-Fatih Karagümrük match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News

#Trendyol #Super #League #time #channel #BeşiktaşFatih #Karagümrük #match #Minute #Sports #News

Beşiktaş will host VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük today in the 20th week of the Trendyol Super League.

The black-white team, which could not deliver what was expected in the 19-week first part of the league, is in the 4th place by collecting 32 points after 10 wins, 7 defeats and 2 draws. Fatih Karagümrük is in the 15th place with 20 points.

SANTOS WILL MEET WITH FANS

Portuguese coach Fernando Santos, who was appointed by Beşiktaş president Hasan Arat, will take the field for the first time today at the head of the black-white team.

Santos, who will start his new duty in front of Beşiktaş fans at Tüpraş Stadium, will be the 5th coach to take charge of the black-white team this season after Şenol Güneş, Burak Yılmaz, Rıza Çalımbay and Serdar Topraktepe.

In addition to Santos, Jonas Svensson, whom the black-and-white team added to its squad during the interim transfer period, will also play on the field with the Beşiktaş jersey for the first time, if assigned.

HE LEAVED THE LAST 3 HOME MATCHES WITHOUT POINTS

Beşiktaş left scoreless in the last 3 matches it played at Tüpraş Stadium.

Beşiktaş suffered the most serious blows in the home field in the championship race this season; Fenerbahçe upset their fans by losing the Corendon Alanyaspor and Kasımpaşa matches with scores of 3-1.

5 MISSING IN BEŞİKTAŞ

In addition to Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, who ended the season in the black-and-white team, Omar Colley and Daniel Amartey, who are in the national team camps due to the African Nations Cup, and Vincent Aboubakar, who was excluded from the squad and called up to his country’s national team, will not be in the squad.

The situation of Valentin Rosier, one of the players excluded from the squad, has not yet been clarified.

Salih Uçan, who could not play in the away match against Çaykur Rizespor, where Beşiktaş won 4-0, due to his yellow card penalty, completed his suspension. The experienced player will play in today’s match if Santos gives him the jersey.

WHEN, AT WHAT TIME, ON WHICH CHANNEL IS THE BEŞİKTAŞ-FATİH KARAGÜMRÜK MATCH?

Beşiktaş-Fatih Karagümrük match in the 20th week of Trendyol Super League will be played today at Tüpraş Stadium.

The match will start at 19.00 and will be broadcast on beIN Sports.

POSSIBLE 11

Mert; Svensson, Tayyip, Zaynutdinov, Umut, Salih; Rashica, Hadziahmetovic, Gedson, Semih; epic war