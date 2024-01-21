Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is the Fenerbahçe-Samsunspor match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News

#Trendyol #Super #League #time #channel #FenerbahçeSamsunspor #match #Minute #Sports #News

The yellow-dark blue team, who won the last 3 matches in the league, scored 13 goals in these matches and conceded only 2 goals.

Fenerbahçe, under the management of coach İsmail Kartal, enters the week as the leader with 53 points.

The yellow-dark blue team won the match played between the two teams in Samsun in the first half of the league, 2-0.

6 missing

Fenerbahçe will not be able to benefit from 6 players against Yılport Samsunspor.

For the yellow-dark blue team, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Alexander Djiku, who are playing in the African Cup, as well as Luan Peres, Miha Zajc and Miguel Crespo, who are injured, will not be able to play in the match.

In addition to these names, Rodrigo Becao, who has recovered from his injury but is not yet available, will not be in the squad.

📈 TRENDYOL SUPER LEAGUE SCORES

Oosterwolde on the verge of a yellow card

In addition to Alexander Djiku and Miguel Crespo, who will not be in the yellow-dark blue squad, Jayden Oosterwolde is also on the card limit.

The young Dutch player will not be able to play in Başakşehir away game if he receives a card.

Krunic will play his first match in the Super League

🟡FENERBAHÇE NEWS🔵

Fenerbahçe’s new transfer, Rade Krunic, will play his first match in the Super League with the yellow-dark blue team.

The player from Bosnia and Herzegovina, who wore the yellow-dark blue jersey for the first time in the Ziraat Turkish Cup match against Adanaspor, will play his first league match against Samsunspor.

POSSIBLE 11

Fenerbahçe: Livakovic, Mert Müldür, Bonucci, Oosterwolde, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Krunic, Fred, Szymanski, İrfan Can Kahveci, Tadic, Dzeko

WHEN, AT WHAT TIME, ON WHICH CHANNEL IS THE FENERBAHÇE-SAMSUNSPOR MATCH?

Fenerbahçe will host Yılport Samsunspor today in the 21st week of Trendyol Super League.

The match, which will be played at Ülker Stadium and will start at 16.00, will be refereed by Bahattin Şimşek. The match will be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS.

62. APPOINTMENT

In the 21st week of the Trendyol Super League, Fenerbahçe and Samsunspor will compete in the 62nd match in the history of the league.

In the 61 previous matches played between the two teams, the yellow-dark blue team won 35, the red-white team won 12, while 14 matches ended in a draw.

Samsunspor responded to Fenerbahçe’s 107 goals with 57 goals. Fenerbahçe won the match played between the two teams in Samsun in the first half of the league, 2-0.

Fenerbahçe is superior in Kadıköy

Fenerbahçe had a great advantage over its opponent in Kadıköy.

The yellow-dark blue team has won 22 wins in the 30 matches they have played against their opponents in the home field. While Samsunspor got 2 wins in the matches in question, there was no equality in 6 matches.

Fenerbahçe scored 60 goals in front of its fans and conceded 18 goals.

Samsunspor has not won for 7 matches

Samsunspor has not been able to beat Fenerbahçe in the league for 7 matches.

The red-whites, who got their last league win against the yellow-dark blue team with a 3-0 result in their home match in the 2003-2004 season, lost 4 of the next 7 matches, drew in 3 and could not reach 3 points.

Historical scores

There are historical scores that Fenerbahçe and Samsunspor achieved against each other in the league race.

In the 1993-94 season, Fenerbahçe defeated its opponent 8-1 in the match in Istanbul on May 1, 1994, and achieved one of the most distinctive victories in the history of the league.

Samsunspor, on the other hand, achieved its most distinctive victories against its rival by defeating its strong rival 4-0 in consecutive league matches at Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium in the 1985-86 and 1986-87 seasons.