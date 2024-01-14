Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is the Gaziantep FK-Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News

#Trendyol #Super #League #time #channel #Gaziantep #FKFenerbahçe #match #Minute #Sports #News

Fenerbahçe will face Gaziantep FK today in the Super League.

The yellow-dark blue team, who beat İstanbulspor 5-1 and Konyaspor 7-1 in their last 2 matches in the league, aims to maintain their advantage at the top by passing the obstacle of Gaziantep FK.

Coach İsmail Kartal’s team is the leader with 50 points, 2 points ahead of its follower Galatasaray.

Fenerbahçe, which had 16 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat in 19 league matches, scored 56 times and conceded 16 goals.

BONUCCI MAY PLAY IN HIS FIRST MATCH

Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci, whom Fenerbahçe added to its squad during the interim transfer period, will be able to take part in the squad against Gaziantep FK.

The 36-year-old defender, whose license has been issued, will be able to wear the yellow-dark blue jersey if coach İsmail Kartal gives the chance.

5 MISSING IN FENERBAHÇE

5 Fenerbahçe players will not be able to play in the Gaziantep FK match.

In addition to the injured Miguel Crespo, Rodrigo Becao and Miha Zajc, who continue their individual training, will leave their team alone in the tough fight.

In addition to these names, Alexander Djiku, who is in the Ghana National Team, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, who is in the Nigeria National Team, will not be in the squad due to the African Nations Cup.

On the other hand, Samet Akaydın and Ryan Kent, who were in transfer negotiations, were not included in the squad.

POSSIBLE 11

Fenerbahçe: Livakovic, Mert, Serdar Aziz, Oosterwolde, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, İsmail Yüksek, Fred, Szymanski, Cengiz Ünder, Tadic, Dzeko.

🟡FENERBAHÇE NEWS🔵

OOSTERWOLDE KART SINIRINDA

In addition to Alexander Djiku and Miguel Crespo, who will not be in the yellow-dark blue squad, Jayden Oosterwolde is also on the card limit.

The young Dutch player will not be able to play in the Samsunspor match if he receives a card.

NOT LOSING IN THE LAST 4 MATCHES

Gaziantep FK, which last lost 3-1 to Trazonspor at home in the 15th week of the league, got 1 win and 3 draws in the following weeks.

The Southeastern representative, who had an up-and-down chart in the league, got only one win in the last 7 matches.

3 HOME WINS



Gaziantep FK, which did not give way to its rivals in the home field in the previous seasons of the Super League, won only 3 matches in front of its fans this season.

The red-black team, which defeated İstanbulspor 2-0 in the 6th week of the league, Bitexen Antalyaspor 1-0 in the 9th week and Çaykur Rizespor 2-0 in the 11th week, drew attention that they did not concede a goal in the matches they won.

DRAGUS’S 7 GOALS

Gaziantep FK’s Romanian center forward Denis Dragus reached 7 goals in the league.

Dragus, who is the team’s top scorer and also has an assist, is one of the names that coach Sumudica trusts the most in scoring goals.

Gaziantep FK lost only against Trabzonspor out of 6 different matches in which Dragus scored a goal.

2 MISSING IN GAZİANTEP FK

Bikel and Gradel, who are in the national teams of Gaziantep FK due to the Africa Cup of Nations, will not be able to play in the match.

In addition, Ogün Özçiçek, Mustafa Eskihellaç, Dragus and Markovic, who each have three yellow cards in the team, will leave their team alone in the away match against EMS Yapı Sivasspor, which will be played away in the 21st week of the league, if they receive a yellow card in this match.

There are no suspended or injured players in the red-black team.

WHEN, AT WHAT TIME, ON WHICH CHANNEL IS THE GAZİANTEP FK-FENERBAHÇE MATCH?

The match between Gaziantep FK and Fenerbahçe in the Trendyol Super League will be played today at Kalyon Stadium and will start at 19.00.

The match will be directed by referee Tugay Kaan Numanoğlu.

The match will be broadcast on beIN Sports.