Trial begins for former Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia

The trial of the former Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia, Arcanjo do Nascimento, began this Wednesday, 13th, at the Supreme Court, accused of embezzlement, passive corruption and money laundering.

On the first day, the defendant and 16 deponents were interviewed for the production of evidence.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office magistrate points out that the former ambassador, in the interest of improving the conditions of the Ethiopian mission, decided to build three buildings, namely the chancellery, protocol residence and the official residence for the ambassador representing the Angolan State.

To this end, he adds, the defendant was given certain powers to hire the contractor, estimated at 21 million, 981 thousand, 463 US dollars.

It then signed a contract to supervise the chancery’s contract, in November 2014, with the company Energias Angola Limitada l, worth one million, 120 thousand and 95 US dollars and 80 cents.