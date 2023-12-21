Trial in Basel – Basel pigeon fancier killed falcons with poison – News

#Trial #Basel #Basel #pigeon #fancier #killed #falcons #poison #News

The Basel criminal court sentenced a pigeon fancier to a suspended prison sentence of 24 months on Thursday.

The man had poisoned several falcons with prepared “kamikaze pigeons” after the falcons attacked his pigeons.

The 51-year-old man admitted his actions and was found guilty of multiple counts of animal cruelty, among other things.

It is an unusual case that the Basel criminal court has had to hear in the last few days. In 2019 and 2020, several protected peregrine falcons were poisoned.

It later emerged that the birds were killed with a highly toxic pesticide. Responsible: A pigeon fancier whose birds were repeatedly attacked by falcons.

I love all birds, not just mine.

Shortly after the trial began, the man admitted his crimes. He confessed to having prepared so-called “kamikaze pigeons” with highly toxic pesticides against the birds of prey.

An acquaintance gave him the poison idea

“I didn’t think about the consequences at all – I’m very sorry,” the construction worker, who has a criminal record, said in court and added: “I love all birds, not just mine.” An acquaintance gave him the idea of ​​applying the toxic substance carbofuran to the neck area of ​​pigeons several times.

Legend: Peregrine falcons had disappeared from cities for a long time and only returned a few years ago. SRF

According to the public prosecutor’s office, at least six peregrine falcons and two buzzards died in Basel from poisoned prey in 2020 and 2021. The young falcons also died after being fed the bait.

Peregrine falcons are protected

Peregrine falcons are on the federal red list of endangered species. He wasn’t aware of that, said the pigeon keeper. However, he fully admitted the allegations. The only thing that is unclear from his statements is whether he took action two or four times and prepared the pigeons, but this is not significant from the point of view of both the public prosecutor and the defense.

During the trial, the defense attorney argued for a conditional prison sentence of a maximum of 18 months. He suggested that the court could also consider converting the fine into a fine and pointed out that the accused had made a full confession. “It takes a lot for someone to say something like that – I have rarely experienced that as a defense attorney,” said the lawyer.

Bomb threat against pigeon club friends

Open box Close box

The man was also convicted of a bomb threat in 2014. Here, too, he confessed to breaking up a party held by a pigeon breeders’ association in Frenkendorf (BL) with a false bomb alarm. According to the indictment, he alerted the Basel police from a telephone booth in Basel. Around 300 people had to vacate the restaurant.

The reason was a dispute with a club member. He was drunk that day. “I am feeling ashamed for that. Whatever I would say, there is no excuse,” said the pigeon keeper.