Triathlete is transferred by jet to São Paulo; case is still serious

She was transferred by jet under the care of a team of intensive care doctors. of the Hospital das Clínicas.

In the most recent medical bulletin, Hospital das Clínicas says that the triathlete’s health status requires “continuous surveillance and specialized intensive care”.

Triathlete Luísa Baptista is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Central Institute of the Hospital das Clínicas of FMUSP. She was transferred to the hospital this morning via air ICU, without any complications during transport. Currently, Luísa is under intensive care, receiving Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) therapy and being assisted by mechanical ventilation. Her health status requires continued surveillance and specialized intensive care.
HC medical bulletin

Case inspires care

Luisa Baptista’s situation is still delicate, mainly due to a perforation in her right lungwhich causes difficulty breathing.

The triathlete underwent extracorporeal circulation therapy yesterday and there was also an important improvement in Santa Casa de São Carlos.

