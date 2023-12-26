Trijntje Oosterhuis enjoys Christmas: ‘I am fortunate that I have a very nice family’ | Mezza

#Trijntje #Oosterhuis #enjoys #Christmas #fortunate #nice #family #Mezza

interview For Trijntje Oosterhuis, no festival is as connected to music as Christmas. This year she will perform again with Christmas repertoire. The songs of her father Huub, who died earlier this year, will have an extra meaning. ‘When I think about what a nice father I had for fifty years… that feeling dominates the grieving process.’

Alexander van Eenennaam 25-12-23, 17:00 Last update: 25-12-23, 17:24

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access