Trincão enters Marseille’s radar – Sporting

#Trincão #enters #Marseilles #radar #Sporting

French press points out that the Sporting winger is on the club’s target list led by Gattuso

• Photo: Pedro Ferreira

Marseille are looking to reinforce their attack this January and, according to the French press, they could even try their luck in Alvalade. More specifically, according to ‘Le Tribune OM’, the team coached by Gattuso intends to secure another left winger this closed season and has Francisco Trincão mentioned on the list of targets.

According to the Gallic portal, the 24-year-old winger is seen by the Marseille structure as one of the preferred names to reinforce the position, and they have been following the evolution of the green and white player in recent months.

Remember that Trincão signed permanently for Barcelona in 2023, after having completed the loan period at Alvalade from Barcelona. In the contract signed with the Lions until June 2026, the 24-year-old Portuguese international was protected by a release clause of 80 million euros. This season, the winger has 2 goals and 1 assist in a total of 21 matches for the Alvalade club.

Furthermore, it must be remembered that Barcelona, ​​when it carried out the loan deal and later definitive sale of Trincão to Sporting, also defined a buyback clause for the player set between €20 and €25 million, depending on the moment. in which it is executed. By Record

