Triodos even more under fire: Belgian investors also taking action with damage claim | Financial

#Triodos #fire #Belgian #investors #action #damage #claim #Financial

BRUSSELS (ANP/BELGA) – About 250 Belgian investors in Triodos certificates will file a complaint with the regulators in the Netherlands. The Belgian newspaper La Libre Belgique wrote this on Saturday. They want compensation for the losses they suffered on the bank’s alternative shares.

In a letter dated December 28, the investors ask the AFM (Financial Markets Authority) and the DNB (De Nederlandsche Bank) to launch an investigation into possible violations of Dutch financial supervision legislation.

The Belgian complainants believe that a new system for trading the certificates through a platform managed by the Dutch company Captin has ‘fundamentally’ changed the certificates (and in terms of risk class).

Lines

“This means that trading in the certificates is no longer in accordance with the rules of the market and for the protection of investors, which falls under the supervision of the AFM, and that this can endanger the stability of the bank , which falls under the supervision of the DNB,” writes Brussels lawyer Laurent Arnauts.

DFT Daily

The most important financial news every morning.