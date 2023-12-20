Trippier’s two fatal mistakes, “Chelsea” and “Fulham” enter the semi-finals of the League Cup in pendulums – Football – Sportacentrs.com

• Chelsea and Newcastle retained much of their starting line-up after Premier League wins, with both goals coming from defensive errors. In the 16th minute, Benoit Badiashil’s mistake was used by Calum Wilson in a one-on-three counter-attack, and at the end of the game, Mihailo Mudric used Kieran Trippier’s sloppy play (1:1).

• Trippier’s misdeeds did not end there – he missed in the second series, but in the fourth series, Djordje Petrovic saved Ritchie’s shot and brought “Chelsea” into the semi-finals.

• Newcastle saw leading centre-back Sven Bothman return to the starting line-up after a nearly three-month absence, while Christopher Nkunkoo, who underwent knee surgery before the season, finally made his Chelsea debut midway through the second half.

• Liverpool “Everton”, which celebrated four victories in a row, played back against “Fulham” at the end and could have won in the fifth series of the pendulum, but Amadou Onan didn’t hit and Idris Gay also made a mistake in the eighth series – 7:6 in favor of the Londoners.

• If “Fulham” reached the semi-finals of the League Cup for the first time, 2004 cup winner “Middlesbrough” will return to it after a 20-year break. The second division club defeated the third division “Port Vale” 3:0 away.

English League Cup, 1/4 final

GameResult ScorersEverton – Fulham1:1; 6:7 p.Betu 82′ – Patterson 41′ (Sun) Port Vale (3) – Middlesbrough (2) 0:3 (0:2) Howson 12′ Rodgers 23′ Crooks 53′ Chelsea – Newcastle 1:1; 4:2 p.Mudriks 90’+2 – Wilson 16’Liverpool – West Ham tomorrow

