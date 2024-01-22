Trophy winner shockingly dethroned after 27 penalties

#Trophy #winner #shockingly #dethroned #penalties

Reigning French Cup winners Toulouse were sensationally knocked out in the round of 16 after being defeated by a third-division opponent. Ruan eliminated the elite team after extreme drama. In regular time, the match ended 3:3, and the final winner was determined after the execution of as many as 24 penalties (another 27 in the match).

Omar Bezehami gave Rouen the lead in the 16th minute, but Toulouse hit back through goals from Vincent Siero from the penalty spot and Yann Gbo. In the 41st minute, Hisham Benkaid missed a penalty for Rouen, but at the very end of the half the referee awarded another penalty kick in favor of the hosts and Valentin Sanson converted it to make it 2:2.

In the 64th minute, Sofiane Bouzamouche brought Rouen closer to a sensational victory – 3:2, but in added time Rasmus Nicolaisen saved Toulouse – 3:3.

During the execution of the penalties, goals rained and until the 22nd, all the players managed without a mistake – 11:11. However, Gabriel Suasso from Toulouse could not withstand the pressure and gave the hosts a chance to triumph. Abdeljalil Sahloun scored for 12:11 on penalty kicks and there was crazy joy for the players of Rouen and their fans. The modest team will play in the 1/8 finals with Lyon.

There was also a penalty in the match between Sochaux and Reims. In regular time, they exchanged two goals each, and the home team demonstrated a more accurate aim when hitting from the penalty spot.

In today’s other matches, Strasbourg beat Clermont 3:1, Lille won 1:0 against Racing Colombe, Le Havre eliminated Chateauroux with the same result. Saint-Priest beat Romorantan 4:1.

