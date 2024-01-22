Trophy winner shockingly dethroned after 27 penalties

#Trophy #winner #shockingly #dethroned #penalties

SEE OUR BOOKMAKER PAGE HERE!

Reigning French Cup winners Toulouse were sensationally knocked out in the round of 16 after being defeated by a third-division opponent. Ruan eliminated the elite team after extreme drama. In regular time, the match ended 3:3, and the final winner was determined after the execution of as many as 24 penalties (another 27 in the match).

Omar Bezehami gave Rouen the lead in the 16th minute, but Toulouse hit back through goals from Vincent Siero from the penalty spot and Yann Gbo. In the 41st minute, Hisham Benkaid missed a penalty for Rouen, but at the very end of the half the referee awarded another penalty kick in favor of the hosts and Valentin Sanson converted it to make it 2:2.

In the 64th minute, Sofiane Bouzamouche brought Rouen closer to a sensational victory – 3:2, but in added time Rasmus Nicolaisen saved Toulouse – 3:3.

WINBET – increased odds for top sports events (18+)

During the execution of the penalties, goals rained and until the 22nd, all the players managed without a mistake – 11:11. However, Gabriel Suasso from Toulouse could not withstand the pressure and gave the hosts a chance to triumph. Abdeljalil Sahloun scored for 12:11 on penalty kicks and there was crazy joy for the players of Rouen and their fans. The modest team will play in the 1/8 finals with Lyon.

There was also a penalty in the match between Sochaux and Reims. In regular time, they exchanged two goals each, and the home team demonstrated a more accurate aim when hitting from the penalty spot.

Also Read:  External exchanges. The international investment position shows a net deficit in the first quarter

In today’s other matches, Strasbourg beat Clermont 3:1, Lille won 1:0 against Racing Colombe, Le Havre eliminated Chateauroux with the same result. Saint-Priest beat Romorantan 4:1.

Download our BLITZ SPORT mobile app HERE!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

AFROBASKET 2025 – Second grouping without expatriates
AFROBASKET 2025 – Second grouping without expatriates
Posted on
Citizen detained for “killing” criminal who robbed his residence –
Citizen detained for “killing” criminal who robbed his residence –
Posted on
Heavy rains hit the country. Weather warning today: “Prepare for the rain of a brick while it is Amshir.”
Heavy rains hit the country. Weather warning today: “Prepare for the rain of a brick while it is Amshir.”
Posted on
Family thought they would buy sweet mini pig Nelson, but he grew to 500 kilos
Family thought they would buy sweet mini pig Nelson, but he grew to 500 kilos
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News