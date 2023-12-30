Trubin: «Total concentration on the game, even after receiving such horrible news from Ukraine today» – Benfica

Benfica goalkeeper devastated by what happened this Friday in Ukrainian territory

• Photo: Vítor Chi

Anatoliy Trubin, Benfica’s Ukrainian goalkeeper, left a message on social media this Friday at the end of the game against Famalicão – in which he was in good shape and helped secure the 3-0 victory. The Reds’ goalkeeper wrote that he was completely focused on the match, despite the atrocities taking place in his country, which today suffered one of the worst bombings since the beginning of the invasion by Russia. “Total concentration on the game, even after receiving such horrible news from Ukraine today”, can be read in the message that appears in the caption of the published photo.

According to ‘United24’, a platform created by the Ukrainian government with the aim of receiving donations to help stop the conflict with Russia, the country was bombed with 122 missiles.

By Record

