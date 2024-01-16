Trump achieves resounding victory in Iowa Republican primaries

The former American president Donald Trump and candidate for the White House in 2024 is winning the Iowa caucuses with about 53% of the votes, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is second with 20%.

These are the results with almost 45,000 votes counted, which represents close to 40%, according to the media.

Trump leads with 23,705 votes and 52.8%, while DeSantis has 8,982 votes and 20%.

The third is the former governor of South Carolina and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, with 8,396 votes and 18.7%.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is fourth with 3,445 votes and 7.7%.

In the Iowa caucuses, 40 delegates are distributed, which for the moment will be won by 12 Trump, 4 DeSantis, 4 Haley and the other 16 will depend on the final result.

