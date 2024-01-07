Trump begins presidential campaign on the third anniversary of the assault on the Capitol and promises pardons

#Trump #begins #presidential #campaign #anniversary #assault #Capitol #promises #pardons

Donald Trump launched his campaign for the presidency of the United States in Iowa this Saturday, with two rallies in which he promised to win “for the third time,” just three years after his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington.

The small central-western state will hold electoral assemblies on Monday, January 15, which will begin the Republican primaries towards the November 2024 elections.

Trump, who aspires to be re-elected in November and return to the White House on January 20, 2025 – despite facing four criminal cases – will face voters in eight days for the first time since his tempestuous departure from the presidency. in 2021.

Trump begins campaign for the US presidency

In a two-hour speech to supporters in the town of Newton, Trump did not delve into the events on January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed Congress, influenced by his false claims of election fraud.

However, he described those imprisoned as “hostages” for their participation in the events. He promised that, if he is elected, he will pardon many of them.

Trump says Biden will bring on World War III

Trump mocked Democratic President Joe Biden, his most likely rival in the November election, and said the president has been responsible for the country’s economic decline and has fueled chaos at the borders, while failing to stop the war. in Ukraine.

“I would have absolutely stopped Putin,” he said. Additionally, he warned of the start of a Third World War if Biden is re-elected, adding: “This is our last chance to save America.”

In a second appearance Saturday night at a Clinton high school, Trump gave another speech in which he attacked Biden for being too old to govern, “incompetent” and leading the United States to ruin.

“We are a nation that is failing,” he said in his hour-long speech. “Let’s get her out of hell,” she added. Meanwhile, Biden, who harshly criticized Trump in a speech on Friday, has no public events planned this weekend, according to the White House.