Trump is sentenced to pay $83 million for defaming a journalist who sexually abused him

#Trump #sentenced #pay #million #defaming #journalist #sexually #abused

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, was sentenced this Friday by a federal jury to pay 83.3 million dollars for damages for defamation to E. Jean Carroll.

This happened in 2019, when the tycoon assured that He did not know the journalist and that her accusation of sexual abuse was false.

After three hours of deliberating, the jury made up of seven men and two women unanimously decided that the favorite in the Republican presidential primaries should pay 18.3 million in damages and 65 million more in punitive damages.

After reading the resolution, Carroll hugged his lawyers, but did not want to make statements to the press upon leaving the court.

Trump, who was present on the last day of the trial, left the court before the jury’s verdict was known and on his social network, Truth Social, described him as “totally ridiculous.”

“There is no justice in the United States anymore. “Our judicial system is broken and unfair.”he wrote, without mentioning the complainant on this occasion.

During the two weeks of the trial, the former president did not stop publishing on his networks that he did not know Carroll and that the trial was a witch hunt, to such an extent that some of his comments were used as evidence by the legal team of the complainant.

Carroll’s second victory over Trump

This is the second time that the journalist and her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, have won a trial against Trump. Last May, a jury convicted the former president of sexual abuse and defamation—for other things—against Carroll, forcing him to pay $5 million.

In this trial, the legal team maintained that, after the comments made by the then president, the journalist lost his credibility as a columnist. Likewise, she would have lost her versatility, since now the media only contacts her to talk about Trump.

On the other hand, it was argued that Carroll She began to be harassed by some followers of the millionaire. In that sense, the victim read some of the threats she received on social networks.

For its part, Trump’s defense argued that the writer’s career and popularity had already deteriorated when she decided to file a complaint. Regarding the threats she received, the former president’s lawyers assured that this is not responsible for “trolls” on social networks.