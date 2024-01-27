Trump Ordered to Pay IDR 1.3 T for Defamation Case

Jakarta

A jury in New York, United States ordered former US president Donald Trump to pay compensation of US $ 83.3 million (around Rp. 1.3 trillion) to E. Jean Carroll for comments that defamed the writer when he was president.

The civil order, which sparked a furore in federal court, far exceeds the more than $10 million in defamation damages Carroll is seeking.

Reported by the news agency AFPSaturday (27/1/2024), Trump immediately criticized the decision, and in his statement he called the decision “ridiculous” and promised to appeal.

The verdict was delivered on Friday (26/1) local time by a nine-person jury in New York City, consisting of seven men and two women. The jury took less than three hours to reach a decision.

The order consists of $65 million in damages after a jury found Trump acted maliciously in many of his public comments about Carroll, $7.3 million in punitive damages, and $11 million for a reputation repair program.

“This is not America,” Trump said as he left the courtroom after his brief appearance.

Also Read:  Trump accuses judge of being biased and wants trial in New York annulled -

