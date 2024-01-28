Trump says 2 percent of his followers could pass the cognitive decline test he did

#Trump #percent #followers #pass #cognitive #decline #test

January 28, 2024 – 11:56 am

Former US President Donald Trump told his followers that he thought only 2 percent of them would pass the cognitive decline test he recently took, reports MTN.

Speaking at a rally in Nevada, the former president said he recently underwent a test to detect cognitive decline, which he said was far from easy. Trump told a room full of his supporters that he thought only 2 percent of them would be able to pass the test, which includes memory tasks and math examples.

According to him, the first couple of questions are simple, you have to recognize animals, but the last question was a particularly difficult math example: he had to multiply 4733 by 7 in his head, then divide by 4, and then add 37.5. “How many people in the room could do that? Not too much,” he said.

He also said that at the beginning of the conversation, he was told 6 object names in order, which he had to memorize, and then in the later parts of the test, he was asked again about the objects, in order. According to him, he managed to repeat the names, but this task made him sweat.

“Only about 2 percent of this room can do that, but I was able to do it. I did it very easily. Others mocked me and said it was child’s play. It’s not easy,” he said.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners

Also Read:  Ukraine returns to its winter jobs, Putin can get his hands on the assets of European oil companies in Russia

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

blocking Paris risks not serving the “interests of farmers”, believes Marc Fesneau
blocking Paris risks not serving the “interests of farmers”, believes Marc Fesneau
Posted on
Do you recognize him? The boy in the picture is a great presenter in Romania. You know him from Antena 3
Do you recognize him? The boy in the picture is a great presenter in Romania. You know him from Antena 3
Posted on
Lionel Messi received very bad news ahead of Inter Miami’s debut in the MLS
Lionel Messi received very bad news ahead of Inter Miami’s debut in the MLS
Posted on
Is there an age limit?
Is there an age limit?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News