Trump supports Milei after controversial speech at world economic forum

#Trump #supports #Milei #controversial #speech #world #economic #forum

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, joined a list of international personalities who supported President Javier Milei’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Make Argentina great again!” wrote the magnate.

To congratulate him, Trump used his social network Truth, which he moved to after leaving Twitter when he was still in charge of the White House.

In a post, he stated that the Argentine president is “making great progress” after having inherited “a total disaster” in relation to the economic and social situation in Argentina.

“But he is MAGA (‘Make America Great Again’ or Make Argentina Great Again) – he works very hard and, against all odds, he will achieve it. “I hope to be able to help you in the future!” wrote the current president, who intends to run again.

It is not the first time that the former American president and tycoon has sent his congratulations to Milei. It had already happened, for example, when the libertarian won the runoff against Sergio Massa, last November.

“The whole world is watching! I’m very proud of you. You will turn the course of your country and truly make Argentina great again! ”She had written to him at that time.

Also Read:  Are you afraid of others? Study Suggests Link Between Your Gut Flora and Social Anxiety

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

When Little Tourists Are Disappointed, New York Turns Out to Smell and Far from Expectations
When Little Tourists Are Disappointed, New York Turns Out to Smell and Far from Expectations
Posted on
Carlos Tavares avoids price cuts on trams to gain share. It would be a bloody war – Automotive
Carlos Tavares avoids price cuts on trams to gain share. It would be a bloody war – Automotive
Posted on
Maarten van Rossem not a fan of Freek Vonk: ‘I would have bitten like a shark’ | RTL Boulevard
Maarten van Rossem not a fan of Freek Vonk: ‘I would have bitten like a shark’ | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Trump supports Milei after controversial speech at world economic forum
Trump supports Milei after controversial speech at world economic forum
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News