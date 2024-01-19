Trump supports Milei after controversial speech at world economic forum

#Trump #supports #Milei #controversial #speech #world #economic #forum

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, joined a list of international personalities who supported President Javier Milei’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Make Argentina great again!” wrote the magnate.

To congratulate him, Trump used his social network Truth, which he moved to after leaving Twitter when he was still in charge of the White House.

In a post, he stated that the Argentine president is “making great progress” after having inherited “a total disaster” in relation to the economic and social situation in Argentina.

“But he is MAGA (‘Make America Great Again’ or Make Argentina Great Again) – he works very hard and, against all odds, he will achieve it. “I hope to be able to help you in the future!” wrote the current president, who intends to run again.

It is not the first time that the former American president and tycoon has sent his congratulations to Milei. It had already happened, for example, when the libertarian won the runoff against Sergio Massa, last November.

“The whole world is watching! I’m very proud of you. You will turn the course of your country and truly make Argentina great again! ”She had written to him at that time.