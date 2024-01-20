Trump uproar: Several European delegations are already on their way to Washington

When Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas went to Washington in November, she didn’t just meet with White House officials. She also spoke to key allies of Donald Trump. And in October, her government’s foreign secretary visited the heart of Trump’s country to thank workers at a Lockheed Martin Corp. plant in Arkansas for their contribution to his country’s security, the HIMARS multiple launch systems that are made there. “It’s important that we convey these messages not only to Washington, but also to another part of the American public, to those states that are perhaps a little more conservative,” Margus Tsahkna told reporters.

