Trump Wins Landslide in Iowa Caucus, What is a Caucus-Why is Iowa Important?

Jakarta –

Every four years, the State of Iowa becomes the center of public attention in the United States and the world because it marks the start of the market for the number one candidate in the White House.

On Monday (15/01) evening local time, Donald Trump scored a landslide victory in the Iowa Caucus, which was the first state primary election for the Republican Party.

Trump’s victory was historic because the former US president received the highest number of votes in 98 Iowa counties out of a total of 99 counties.

In the only region where he did not win, the margin was just one vote.

Trump’s two rivals, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, have yet to show a significant lead.

These vote results show that Republican voters who do not support Trump are still divided.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump’s rival who has a similar ideology to him, withdrew from the Iowa Caucus and expressed support for Trump in New Hampshire on Tuesday (16/01).

Trump’s victory was broad as he won votes from young and old, men and women. Trump also won the sympathy of evangelical Christians and hard-line right-wing conservatives, which was difficult for him to do in 2016.

Why are the Iowa caucuses important? What else do we need to know about the US presidential nomination market?

What is a caucus?

Most countries hold preliminary or primary elections to nominate presidential candidates. However, the caucus process in the United States is different and more complicated.

Primary elections are like mini general elections. People vote privately in person or by post during Election Day.

Caucuses require party members to attend a location at a specified time.

Representatives of the candidates spoke at schools, community centers, and churches. Attendees voted by writing in the name of the candidate they wanted.

Most states have moved from a caucus system to a primary system, but Republicans in Iowa as well as Nevada, Idaho, Missouri, North Dakota, Hawaii, Wyoming, and Kentucky still use caucuses.

Who are the candidates?

The Republican field is narrowing down to four main candidates: Trump; former Florida governor Ron DeSantis; former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley; and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

As initially reported, Ramaswamy resigned before the Iowa Caucus.

As for former governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson; and former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, withdrew from the candidate market a week ago.

Trump dominated the nomination market and his campaign carried a landslide victory in the caucuses.

Trump’s main rivals are DeSantis, who has sought to attack Trump by raising culture war issues, and Haley, who has focused on a more moderate campaign on abortion and foreign policy issues.

Trump has repeatedly repeated his false claims that he won the 2020 election and inflamed his supporters by accusing President Joe Biden’s administration of waging a hate campaign against him.

Why are the Iowa Caucuses important?

In fact, the value of the Republican victory in Iowa is minimal. The candidates will compete for a small number of delegates, namely 41 – or approximately 1% of the total delegates to the Republican National Convention in July.

However, any candidate winning the Iowa Caucuses could be a great asset to the campaign in its crucial early stages. Apart from that, a victory in Iowa also has the potential to win them the election primary.

The Iowa caucuses are also the first sign for the US public to see how far a candidate has fared in the election and can attract significant attention in the media.

Former president Donald Trump has been ahead of the Republican ticket since announcing his candidacy in November 2022. His rivals have struggled to suppress support for Trump amid the party’s increasingly populist base.

Republican pollster Whit Ayer told the BBC that “survival and momentum” were key for the anti-Trump candidates in this contest.

According to him, if Nikki Haley can beat DeSantis in second place, this will give him a substantial boost.

“Donors want to support the winner. If you can’t get votes, you can’t get money,” he said.

Can Iowa predict who will win the next election?

Iowa is quite bad at determining which candidate will be elected, especially from the Republican Party. Donald Trump is proof of this record.

In 2016, Trump came in second, losing to Texas senator Ted Cruz, who is also an evangelical Christian. Neither of Trump’s two predecessors won Iowa as Republican candidates.

In fact, George W Bush was the last non-incumbent Republican president to win both Iowa and the 2000 election.

Ayers told the BBC that Iowa’s problems in selecting candidates reflected how society there was “completely different from the rest of the country”.

“On the Republican side there are far more evangelicals there than on a national scale. On the Democratic side, there are almost no African Americans in Iowa,” said Ayers, who added that this group is a key pillar of the Democratic voting coalition.

Why didn’t the Democratic Party run caucuses in January?

This year, Democrats are prioritizing states that are more racially diverse than Iowa, which is overwhelmingly “white.” The party’s campaign will kick off in South Carolina on February 3 and also Nevada on February 6.

Democratic voters in Iowa will send their votes by mail and they will be counted on March 5.

