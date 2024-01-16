Trump Wins Republican Presidential Caucus in Iowa

#Trump #Wins #Republican #Presidential #Caucus #Iowa

Iowa –

Donald Trump won the caucus for the Republican presidential candidate (candidate) in the state of Iowa, United States (US). The former US president called his victory in the Iowa caucuses an “incredible experience”.

As reported Associated Press and reported NPRTuesday (16/1/2024), Trump’s victory in the Republican Party caucus in Iowa which was held on Monday (15/1) local time was projected by Associated Press.

Iowa caucus tally, according to projections Associated Press with 99 percent of the vote counted, showing Trump ahead with 51 percent of the vote.

“This has been an extraordinary experience,” Trump said in a statement on Monday (15/1) evening local time.

Trump’s two challengers, namely Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, were in second place with 21.2 percent of the vote and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was in third place with 19.1 percent.

US businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who was in fourth place with only 7.7 percent of the vote, announced his withdrawal from the Republican presidential nomination and shifted his support to Trump.

Trump, in his statement, also congratulated his challengers, saying they “have done an extraordinary job.”

Read the full news on the next page.

Also watch ‘When Trump Called Biden ‘A Hunchback with a Low IQ’ Ahead of the 2024 US Presidential Election’:



(nvc/ita)