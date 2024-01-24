Trump wins Republican primary in New Hampshire and emerges as a presidential candidate

#Trump #wins #Republican #primary #Hampshire #emerges #presidential #candidate

The former American president Donald Trump won the Republican primary for the White House this Tuesday against the former governor of South Carolina with 53% Nikki Haley (46,1 %).

Trump currently has 41,423 votes compared to Haley’s 36,083, according to official data released by the media, which have already projected the former president’s victory.

In the New Hampshire primaries, only 22 delegates are distributed out of the 2,429 that will participate in the Republican National Convention that this summer will nominate the candidate for the White House.

At the moment, Trump takes 11 delegates compared to Haley’s 6, pending the allocation of the other 5 as the scrutiny progresses.

New Hampshire is the second stop of the Republican primaries for the November presidential elections, which began last Monday with the Iowa caucuses.

An Iowa, Trump came in first with 51% of the vote, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (21.2%), while Haley got 19.1% and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy 7.7%.

Since the Iowa caucuses, both DeSantis and Ramaswamy have suspended their primaries and endorsed Trump.

Adding the delegates distributed in Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump has 31, compared to 14 for Haley, 9 for DeSantis and 3 for Ramaswamy. To achieve candidacy, at least 1,215 delegates are needed.