Trump wins Republican primary in New Hampshire and emerges as a presidential candidate

#Trump #wins #Republican #primary #Hampshire #emerges #presidential #candidate

The former American president Donald Trump won the Republican primary for the White House this Tuesday against the former governor of South Carolina with 53% Nikki Haley (46,1 %).

Trump currently has 41,423 votes compared to Haley’s 36,083, according to official data released by the media, which have already projected the former president’s victory.

In the New Hampshire primaries, only 22 delegates are distributed out of the 2,429 that will participate in the Republican National Convention that this summer will nominate the candidate for the White House.

At the moment, Trump takes 11 delegates compared to Haley’s 6, pending the allocation of the other 5 as the scrutiny progresses.

New Hampshire is the second stop of the Republican primaries for the November presidential elections, which began last Monday with the Iowa caucuses.

An Iowa, Trump came in first with 51% of the vote, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (21.2%), while Haley got 19.1% and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy 7.7%.

Since the Iowa caucuses, both DeSantis and Ramaswamy have suspended their primaries and endorsed Trump.

Adding the delegates distributed in Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump has 31, compared to 14 for Haley, 9 for DeSantis and 3 for Ramaswamy. To achieve candidacy, at least 1,215 delegates are needed.

Also Read:  Electronic Arts Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Gaming Racing Steering Wheel with Pedals, Force Feedback up to 1000 Hz, Responsive Driving F1 23 PS4

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

War in Ukraine. The Russians are testing a new attack tactic against Ukraine, the first such presentation from Germany – Lrytas.lt
War in Ukraine. The Russians are testing a new attack tactic against Ukraine, the first such presentation from Germany – Lrytas.lt
Posted on
The 20 healthiest three-year-old cars – AUTOMEDIA
The 20 healthiest three-year-old cars – AUTOMEDIA
Posted on
REVIEW: Take a trip to Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
REVIEW: Take a trip to Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Posted on
The PSOE unveils its neighborhood policy: The Saharan question avoided
The PSOE unveils its neighborhood policy: The Saharan question avoided
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News