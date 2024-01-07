Try the most successful and easiest dessert based on its origins, using the Mahalal method, with all its secrets and tricks, in the exact quantities and with a delicious taste.

#successful #easiest #dessert #based #origins #Mahalal #method #secrets #tricks #exact #quantities #delicious #taste

Al-Mudala is considered one of the most delicious sweets that many people love. It is given this attractive name due to its unique and amazing composition that combines various flavors. It consists of a dangerous mixture that combines layers of kunafa, basbousa, and creamy cream, and is covered with a delicious caramel sauce and rich chocolate, thanks to With its distinct, dangerous taste, Madala is considered an ideal choice for anyone looking for a unique and distinct dessert experience. Although many people prefer to buy ready-made Madala, from now on you will not need to, as we will present to you a great recipe for preparing Madala using the simplest ingredients.

the components:

500 grams of basbousa

250 grams of kunafa

1/2 cup of ghee

2 tablespoons of powdered sugar

2 cups of sugar

1.5 cups of water

A teaspoon of lemon juice

cream

One tablespoon of butter

A cup of milk

A cup of grated chocolate

1/4 cup of any vegetable oil

How to prepare:

Basbousa is prepared by mixing it with ghee and adding one cup of sugar. Stir the mixture for a while.

The basbousa is placed in a tray lined with parchment paper, distributed evenly inside the tray, and left until it browns on both sides.

Meanwhile, prepare the sherbet by adding the water and remaining sugar to a saucepan. When the mixture boils, remove it from the heat and add the butter and lemon juice.

Most of the sherbet is added to basbousa while it is hot.

In another bowl, crumble the kunafa well, mix it with powdered sugar and ghee, and stir the ingredients well.

The steps that were performed with basbousa are repeated when it is placed in the oven.

Finally, a wide serving dish is prepared, a layer of kunafa is placed, its surface is decorated with cream or Chantilly cream, then a layer of basbousa is gently placed.

In the final step, the surface is decorated with chocolate sauce by mixing oil with milk and chocolate, placing the mixture on low heat and stirring until the chocolate melts and the mixture becomes more cohesive.

Serve it after cooling it slightly and enjoy it.