#successful #easiest #dessert #based #origins #Mahalal #method #secrets #tricks #exact #quantities #delicious #taste
Al-Mudala is considered one of the most delicious sweets that many people love. It is given this attractive name due to its unique and amazing composition that combines various flavors. It consists of a dangerous mixture that combines layers of kunafa, basbousa, and creamy cream, and is covered with a delicious caramel sauce and rich chocolate, thanks to With its distinct, dangerous taste, Madala is considered an ideal choice for anyone looking for a unique and distinct dessert experience. Although many people prefer to buy ready-made Madala, from now on you will not need to, as we will present to you a great recipe for preparing Madala using the simplest ingredients.
Try the most successful and easiest dessert based on its origins, using the Mahalal method, with all its secrets and tricks, in the exact quantities and with a delicious taste.
The terrible way the pet works
the components:
- 500 grams of basbousa
- 250 grams of kunafa
- 1/2 cup of ghee
- 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar
- 2 cups of sugar
- 1.5 cups of water
- A teaspoon of lemon juice
- cream
- One tablespoon of butter
- A cup of milk
- A cup of grated chocolate
- 1/4 cup of any vegetable oil