Try three famous games for free on Steam

Players on Steam can try out three otherwise paid titles for free this weekend. First and foremost is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, released in November. We already informed you about this offer in a separate news item during the week. There are a total of 6 maps and 4 traditional multiplayer modes to complement the Modern Warfare Zombies and Ground War game modes.

In addition, the isometric RPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous in the Enhanced Edition version, released in 2021 by developers from Owlcat Games, is also available for free for a limited time. The latest weekend trial concerns the hunting simulator theHunter: Call of the Wild from 2017.

You can try the aforementioned three games for free in the following period:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – available for free until December 18 (7pm)
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition – Available for free until December 18 (7:00 PM)
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild – available for free until December 18 (7pm)

