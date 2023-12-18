Trying to find out what people see at the moment of death: this is what is known now | Business

#find #people #moment #death #Business

in 2022 in February, researchers accidentally recorded the brain activity of an 87-year-old man after he had a heart attack. Prior to this event, the patient had been fitted with a device that continuously monitored his brain waves as part of his epilepsy treatment, but the electroencephalography (EEG) recordings provided scientists with the data and the moment of death.

The EEG showed that the parts of the brain associated with dreaming and memory retrieval became active as soon as the heart stopped beating and remained active for some time.

Although it is not possible to draw firm conclusions from this information, it suggests that individuals’ entire lives pass before their eyes when they die.

This conclusion is strengthened by the results of studies of four patients who died of a heart attack in the Department of Neurointensive Care at the Medical University of Michigan.

The researchers monitored the patients’ neural oscillations as they died and also observed bursts of activity in a hot area of ​​the brain associated with dreaming and conscious thought.

To find out what really happens to the human brain at that time, scientists talked to those people who were on the verge of death, but managed to revive them.

in 2019 published data show that 86 percent of the study participants said they saw a bright light almost at the moment of death, and 54% – he even relived and witnessed the most important events of his life.

