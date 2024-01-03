Tsai Ing-wen, Lai Ching-te, and Hsiao Meiqin set off the “On the Road craze” to reach 4 million views in half a day

#Tsai #Ingwen #Lai #Chingte #Hsiao #Meiqin #set #Road #craze #reach #million #views #day

CNEWS Convergence News Network reporter Pan Yonghong/Reporting from Taipei

The “On the Road” campaign advertisement filmed by President Tsai Ing-wen, Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Qingde, and vice presidential candidate Xiao Meiqin premiered globally at 9 pm on the 2nd. In less than 24 hours, the cumulative number of views has been It exceeded 4 million, and attracted more than 10,000 people to share it. Netizens expressed that they were moved to tears after watching it, and many netizens analyzed the easter eggs and secondary creative memes in the film, successfully setting off the “moving craze on the road.”

“On the Road” was released on the social platforms (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram) of Tsai Ing-wen, Lai Ching-de, and Xiao Meiqin at 9 o’clock yesterday evening. When it premiered, Lai Ching-de’s YouTube channel instantly attracted 10,000 people to watch online.

As of noon on the 3rd, in less than half a day, “On the Road” had accumulated 30,000 likes, 4,500 shares, and 136,000 views on Tsai Ing-wen’s FB fan page; Lai Ching-de’s fan page had 50,000 likes, 4,000 shares, 300,000 views; Xiao Meiqin’s fan page also has 11,000 likes, 800 shares, and 30,000 views, exceeding the recent performance of 3 Facebook fan pages.

On YouTube, Tsai Ing-wen’s channel has accumulated 25,000 likes and 150,000 views, Lai Ching-te’s channel has 54,000 likes and 500,000 views, and Xiao Meiqin has also had 5,000 likes and 15,000 views. They are also the most effective among the three channels in recent times. ‘s video. As for Instagram, the video’s views on Tsai Ing-wen’s account soared to 2.3 million views; Lai Ching-te’s account also accumulated 530,000 views and 5,000 shares. “On the Road” has been viewed a total of more than 4 million times on various social platforms of 3 people, and more than 20,000 people have shared it. It can be said that the “On the Road” touching craze has been set off.

After watching the film, netizens gave highly positive comments. Many people expressed that they were moved to tears, “How could there be a video that can bring out the sense of honor of us Taiwanese people?” and “The most high-quality video of this election. Plain but profound, meaningful and moving”, “Plain presentation can show tenderness and height”, “The picture of the three of them together is so beautiful, thank you for your sincerity that other parties do not have”, “Thank you, President Xiaoying, I have begun to miss you. Come on, Mikoto Raizang, please do your best!”, “When I came back to my senses after watching the 4-minute video, I realized that I had finished watching it, and the corners of my eyes were still wet.” Even Cheng Jiachun left a touching message under Lai Ching-tak’s Facebook behind-the-scenes video, “There is a lot of information every day in the election campaign. One day in the future, some events may not be remembered for a while, but the scene of the three people in the same frame in “On the Road” will We will remember him for a long, long time.”

In addition, many netizens also carefully analyzed the Easter egg scenes in the film. For example, when Cai Lai and Xiao Meiqin were picking up Xiao Meiqin, the scene seemed to be in Hualien; some sharp-eyed netizens discovered that when Cai Lai and two men mentioned, “Only when Cai Lai and two people pick up Xiao Meiqin, can the country be on the right path. When going up, the next behind-the-scenes mirror showed a blue truck and a white passenger car in the opposite lane, driving in opposite directions. It seemed to be a metaphor for the blue and white speeding away in the opposite direction; some netizens even analyzed each scene. After comparing the scenery outside the car with the street scene, write a “route around the island on the road”.

Lai Ching-tak campaign headquarters spokesperson Guo Yahui said, thank you for your support and love for “On the Road”. Just as director Luo Jingren said, “I hope every presidential election should be sunny, happy and happy.” This film The film is indeed as the director said, showing a positive, sunny and hopeful atmosphere. I hope that after watching the film, Chinese friends will not only share this positive hope, but the most important thing is to go out on January 13th. Vote, choose the right people and take the right path together, and move forward with Taiwan on the road to democracy with Britain, Germany and the United States.

Photo source: Lai Qingde Campaign Headquarters

